Fast rising edge Godschoice Eboigbodin commits to UCLA, breaks down decision

San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra athlete Godschoice Eboigbodin just committed to UCLA and broke down why he chose the Bruins.

Eboigbodin is a fascinating football prospect. He has only played one year of high school ball after coming in to the states from Nigeria as predominately a basketball player.

Despite only playing half the season, he’s rated a high three-star with an 89 Rating and a definite, ‘four-star’ watch prospect this coming season with a full year under his belt.

“I’m very excited about my decision to commit to UCLA,” Eboigbodin said. “UCLA really has everything I was looking for in a school. It’s close to home and my family here is very important to me.

“I love the education, that was another huge factor. The football program is on the rise as well and I really like the new staff and what they’re trying to build.”

Eboigbodin was at the UCLA Spring Game over the weekend and like so many other players have echoed, said he loves the energy and vibe from the new staff.

“I didn’t have much to compare it with since I didn’t visit UCLA last year,” Eboigbodin said. “I had only been to UCLA once before for a basketball game but I went to a Spring practice and loved it and then being at the Rose Bowl for the Spring Game was great.

“I had a home visit with the coaches last Sunday, coach (Sam) Daniels and coach (Colin) Hitschler and then UCLA was back on campus Monday. I just feel like everything is coming together nicely at UCLA and this is a great opportunity for me.”

There aren’t too many defensive players out West with a higher ceiling than Eboigbodin. His athleticism pops on the hardwood but at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, his athletic upside is arguably higher as an edge rusher than an undersized power forward.

He has a college body right now, is physically strong, moves extremely well and shows a high end motor.

New JSerra head coach and former long time NFL standout Hardy Nickerson raves about Eboigbodin.

“He has an NFL upside for sure,” Nickerson said. “He already has an NFL body and loves to work. For being new to football, he picks things up very quickly.

“He’s so physically strong, guys just bounce off him when they try and hit him and he runs well enough to make plays from outside his area. I’m excited to coach him, he’s a great kid and has a chance to be very special.”