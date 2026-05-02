Fast rising WR Braylen Ross commits to Arizona, breaks down decision

Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran wide out Braylen Ross announced his commitment to Arizona and went in-depth on why he chose the Wildcats.

Ross attended San Diego power Lincoln as a junior but wasn’t to play do to some eligibility issues. We’ve seen him multiple times this off-season and he’s on the short list when talking about the most impressive pass catchers in the state.

Originally thought of as a tight end, Ross now looks like he can play receiver at the college level. He’s all of 6-foot-4.5, pushing 6-foot-5 but is a fluid route runner, has a huge catch radius and dominates in the air and in 50-50 ball situations.

He visited the Cats last week and locked in his commitment earlier today.

“Arizona recruited me harder than anyone,” Ross said. “I love their coaching staff and wide receiver development, that’s what I was looking for.

“I really like coach B (Brent Brennan) and Bobby Wade (WR coach). They pushed hard for me, even though I wasn’t able to play my junior year. It’s real love out there and it just felt like home.”

It’s a cliche but Ross’ best days are definitely ahead of him and he’s far from peaking. He’s still growing in to his body and improving his athleticism. He needs game reps and playing at Crean this year alongside Power 4 QB prospect Caden Jones should elevate his game.

“I honestly think he’s a top three receiver in the state,” Malik James of James Sports Group and founder of Premium Sports said. “The only thing separating him from other receivers is they have more game film.

“He’s going to get that this year and I think he has a chance to really show how special he is. He’s not a tight end, he’s a receiver. He can run and you just don’t see many 6-5 receivers as smooth and fluid as he is.”

As mentioned, Ross visited Arizona a week ago for the Spring Game and came away impressed.

“I liked the city of Tucson a lot and felt very comfortable there,” Ross said. “It has a small-town feel, it’s a college town and I love the all around fit for me.

“I like the culture at Arizona a lot, that really stood out for me. It’s just a lot of great people at Arizona and I’m going to be surrounded by coaches and players who can help me and develop me and I’m very excited for this opportunity.”