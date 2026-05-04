Final 2026 Ranking Update: Recruits that Rivals is higher on than the industry standard

The final Rivals’ 2026 Top-150 player rankings are here.

There was some significant movement throughout the entirety of the list. As usual, there were some players who rose and others who fell.

Here are 10 prospects that Rivals is higher on than the industry standard.

Final Rivals Top-150 Player Rankings

5-star CG Brandon McCoy

Size: 6-5 / 190

High School: Sierra Canyon (CA)

College: Signed with Michigan

Rivals Ranking: No. 3

247Sports: No. 14

ESPN: No. 10

5-star SG Abdou Toure

Size: 6-5 / 200

High School: Notre Dame (CT)

College: Signed with Arkansas

Rivals Ranking: No. 9

247Sports: No. 26

ESPN: No. 14

4-star SF Lucas Morillo

Size: 6-6 / 200

High School: The Newman School (MA)

College: Signed with Illinois

Rivals Ranking: No. 34

247Sports: No. 59

ESPN: No. 51

4-star C Amadou Seini

Size: 7-1 / 230

High School: Bella Vista (AZ)

College: Signed with West Virginia

Rivals Ranking: No. 40

247Sports: NR

ESPN: No. 74

4-star SF Ethan Mgbako

Size: 6-6 / 215

High School: Oak Hill Academy (VA)

College: Committed to Vanderbilt

Rivals Ranking: No. 52

247Sports: No. 65

ESPN: No. 95

4-star PF Collin Ross

Size: 6-10 / 200

High School: SPIRE Academy (OH)

College: Signed with VCU

Rivals Ranking: No. 60

247Sports: No. 133

ESPN: NR

4-star SG Harris Reynolds

Size: 6-5 / 170

High School: St. Pius X (GA)

College: Committed to Clemson

Rivals Ranking: No. 69

247Sports: No. 129

ESPN: NR

4-star SG Joseph Hartman

Size: 6-6 / 185

High School: The Rock School (FL)

College: Signed with Michigan

Rivals Ranking: No. 75

247Sports: No. 92

ESPN: No. 93

4-star C Favour Ibe

Size: 7-1 / 235

High School: Mt. Zion Prep (MD)

College: Uncommitted

Rivals Ranking: No. 82

247Sports: No. 150

ESPN: NR

4-star SF Shane Pendergrass

Size: 6-8 / 200

High School: Hargrave Military Academy (VA)

College: Committed to George Mason

Rivals Ranking: No. 87

247Sports: No. 140

ESPN: NR