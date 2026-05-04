Final 2026 Ranking Update: Recruits that Rivals is higher on than the industry standard
The final Rivals’ 2026 Top-150 player rankings are here.
There was some significant movement throughout the entirety of the list. As usual, there were some players who rose and others who fell.
Here are 10 prospects that Rivals is higher on than the industry standard.
Final Rivals Top-150 Player Rankings
5-star CG Brandon McCoy
Size: 6-5 / 190
High School: Sierra Canyon (CA)
College: Signed with Michigan
Rivals Ranking: No. 3
247Sports: No. 14
ESPN: No. 10
5-star SG Abdou Toure
Size: 6-5 / 200
High School: Notre Dame (CT)
College: Signed with Arkansas
Rivals Ranking: No. 9
247Sports: No. 26
ESPN: No. 14
4-star SF Lucas Morillo
Size: 6-6 / 200
High School: The Newman School (MA)
College: Signed with Illinois
Rivals Ranking: No. 34
247Sports: No. 59
ESPN: No. 51
4-star C Amadou Seini
Size: 7-1 / 230
High School: Bella Vista (AZ)
College: Signed with West Virginia
Rivals Ranking: No. 40
247Sports: NR
ESPN: No. 74
4-star SF Ethan Mgbako
Size: 6-6 / 215
High School: Oak Hill Academy (VA)
College: Committed to Vanderbilt
Rivals Ranking: No. 52
247Sports: No. 65
ESPN: No. 95
4-star PF Collin Ross
Size: 6-10 / 200
High School: SPIRE Academy (OH)
College: Signed with VCU
Rivals Ranking: No. 60
247Sports: No. 133
ESPN: NR
4-star SG Harris Reynolds
Size: 6-5 / 170
High School: St. Pius X (GA)
College: Committed to Clemson
Rivals Ranking: No. 69
247Sports: No. 129
ESPN: NR
4-star SG Joseph Hartman
Size: 6-6 / 185
High School: The Rock School (FL)
College: Signed with Michigan
Rivals Ranking: No. 75
247Sports: No. 92
ESPN: No. 93
4-star C Favour Ibe
Size: 7-1 / 235
High School: Mt. Zion Prep (MD)
College: Uncommitted
Rivals Ranking: No. 82
247Sports: No. 150
ESPN: NR
4-star SF Shane Pendergrass
Size: 6-8 / 200
High School: Hargrave Military Academy (VA)
College: Committed to George Mason
Rivals Ranking: No. 87
247Sports: No. 140
ESPN: NR