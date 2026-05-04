Final Rivals150 rankings unveiled for the 2026 class

The 2026 Rivals150 player rankings have been updated for the final time. This is the eleventh and last ranking for this class, debuting a top 50 in September of 2023 and expanding that 50 to 100 in March of 2024. We first broadened our 2026 class rankings to a full 150 in July of 2024, and this is our eighth update since fully expanding the list. This May 2026 update is based on 1) in-person evaluations from the high school season and all-star games, and 2) continued film study and intel on prospects.

Updated 2026 Player Rankings

Since the last update in February, we have seen the high school playoffs come and go, as well as the postseason all-star circuit. Rivals has attended events with live viewings while also collecting streams to comb through the film, as we ensure maximum exposure to countless events and players.

The ranking process is a continual and often fluid one. Rivals starts ranking recruits after their freshman-year travel season, before the start of their sophomore year of high school. That recruit can look a lot different for our final ranking after their senior year championships and all-star games are played.

We have spent the last several weeks working on this 2026 update so that it will reflect the most accurate and current representation for the final update of the recruiting cycle. Our national team has continued collecting data on the previously ranked players, keeping an eye on the 2026 Rivals150 ranking process. This work has resulted in 10 players making their debut in the 2026 Rivals150.

With this as the final ranking update for this cycle, the goal of the basketball rankings at Rivals is to assess a prospect’s long-term potential. As we continue forward, a player’s performance on the court and their continued growth will outweigh the earlier rankings. Again, every player’s arc is different, and each ranking is a snapshot in time.

Updated 2026 Player Rankings

Here are some storylines from Rivals’ final update of a full 150 players in the 2026 class.

Grading the 2025 Rivals150

The basketball player rankings scale is as follows: Five-star prospects have grades 98-100, four-star recruits have grades 90-97, and 80-89 grades are for three stars.

The first 14 prospects in this update are five stars with a rating of 98 or higher. The players ranked No. 15 through 110 are classified as four-star prospects with grades from 90-97. The remainder of the 150 and position rankings are considered three-star prospects.

Our goal is to assess a prospect’s long-term potential, ultimately manifested by the NBA Draft. The goal of the ranking is not to assess who had the best high school career or who will be the best college player. This is why we will shoot to end each cycle with 14 five-star prospects following the lead of the NBA Draft Lottery. The vision is draft night.

Tyran Stokes earned the No. 1 spot in the 2026 Rivals150 rankings in January of 2025. Stokes has maintained the top position among his peers in each of the six updates since. Based on his play throughout his senior season at Rainier Beach (WA) High and through the post-season all-star circuit, he continues to look like the surest and most ready-to-play prospect in the cycle.

Stokes is a 6-foot-7, 225-pound wing. He has a very strong build, with excellent length and a fluid athleticism that combines both twitch and burst. He has performed at the highest levels of competition in his age group. Last summer, with the Oakland Soldiers, he was in his third year playing 17u EYBL. Stokes averaged 22.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and shot 51.4 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three.

Stokes has earned three FIBA gold medals playing with USA Basketball Junior National Teams. Through 20 games played, between the U16 Americas, U17, and U19 World Cups, he averaged 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. He has not lost a game in any of those tournaments.

Stokes can play above the rim in transition, while also creating clean shot opportunities for himself in the half-court. He has range that extends well beyond the three-point arc and is a willing passer with quality vision. There are still aspects of his game he needs to clean up and tighten, but there is time for that.

At this point in the cycle, Stokes’ abilities are ahead of his peers. He is the only 99-rated player in the final 2026 Rivals150 ranking update.

Rounding out the top-5

Arizona commitment Caleb Holt came in at No. 2. The development was noticeable throughout his senior season at Prolific (FL) Prep. Standing in the 6-foot-5 range, Holt went from an ancillary piece in previous seasons to the top of the scouting report player. And he performed as if he didn’t miss a beat. Holt scored at each level this season, and he did so with efficiency and versatility.

Holt has game-changing-type upside as a perimeter defender. Using his size, length, and anticipation, he plays a physical brand of defense, both on and off the ball. He is going to an Arizona team that reached the Final Four this season. He will have every opportunity to plug-and-play with the Wildcats’ starting guard duo, Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries (likely) off to the NBA.

Michigan guard commit Brandon McCoy, BYU forward commit Bruce Branch III, and Arkansas guard commit Jordan Smith round out the top five. McCoy is one of the most disruptive players in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The lengthy 6-foot-5 guard was a standout during the postseason all-star events and has shown a lot of growth in his offensive game, with an elevated ceiling for continued growth.

Branch is one of the higher upside players in the class. Standing in the 6-foot-7 range with a reported 7-foot-0-plus wingspan, he has projectability with instincts and intriguing skill. While year one at BYU could be inconsistent, Branch could be one we look at five years from now and see him in the conversation as a top performer in this class. Smith put together one of the more complete senior seasons in this cycle, earning multiple national awards for his efforts. While his NBA upside does remain in question, there is no denying the impact he is expected to have next season at Arkansas.

This class has been a fun one to track, and the late-blooming nature of it will serve as excellent material for study as it continues to progress. Perhaps no other class in the close to 15 years I have been scouting high school recruits has ended its cycle with more questions. While at this point, Tyran Stokes has kept a first grasp at No. 1, there have been a number of late-blooming players who could make a run toward the top with continued progression. While this chapter is now over, the story of this class might just be beginning.

Three new 5-stars in the final 2026 Rivals150

The final 2026 Rivals150 ranking stretched the five-star total from 11 to a full class of 14. We are deliberately slow in giving players a fifth star. One thing we do not want to do is set expectations too high, or to have the volatility of giving and taking stars away.

Each of the 11 five-star ratings in the previous update kept its status. We also added three new five-star players to the mix. BYU commit Bruce Branch III jumped up to No. 4 overall, Missouri commit Jason Crowe came in at No. 12 overall, and Maryland commit Baba Oladotun was issued the final five-star at No. 14.

Branch has as much upside as any player in the class. A wing in the 6-foot-7, 6-foot-8 range carrying a reported 7-foot-0-plus wingspan, Branch classified up into the 2026 cycle from atop the 2027 class. He is still inconsistent with his performances, and will need to learn to be “the guy,” but he is someone who can dribble, shoot, and pass to an advantage with plus physical measurements and intriguing positional fluidity.

Crowe broke California’s all-time career scoring record this season after just 123 games played. The high-volume lefty should have every opportunity to come into Missouri and have the ball in his hands. Oladotun, much like Branch, re-classified as part of the 2027 class. He missed a lot of this high school season, but the Maryland native, going to Maryland, showcased some intriguing shot-making around a lengthy 6-foot-9 frame. The upside remains high.

Dylan Mingo started this cycle as the classes No. 1 ranked point guard, and the 6-foot-5 Mingo ended the cycle as PG1. The 6-foot-5 Mingo is at Long Island (NY) Lutheran and recently committed to Baylor.

Mingo is a slippery lead guard. Someone able to get a piece of the paint and consistently capitalize on advantages for his team. He gets to the free-throw line as well as sprays passes, from different angles, right hand or left hand, to open teammates.

Mingo missed a majority of this season after playing injured in July. Prior to his injury, Mingo was playing at a very high level, earning MVP honors of the NBPA Top 100 Camp and averaging 20.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 steals in EYBL play. Mingo is an October, 2008 birthday making him quite a bit younger than many in the class. And while he could need some time to get acclimated Baylor, the upside remains very high, and, when healthy, the production was robust.

Deron Rippey and Miles Sadler both gave Mingo a run for his money in PG1 talks throughout the cycle. Rippey ended his high school career on an 18 month tear, simply checking off names. Sadler had perhaps the best high school season of anyone in the country, which culminated in his CIA Bella Vista (AZ) Prep team winning EYBL Scholastic championship followed by Chipotle Nationals. At the end of the day, the upside Mingo has, with the length, age, and positional size, when paired with the production we saw from him, prior to injury, against his peers was too hard to ignore.

The Rest of Top 5:

No. 11 Deron Rippey (Duke)

No. 18 Miles Sadler (West Virginia)

No. 25 Tay Kinney (Kansas)

No. 39 Ikenna Alozie (Houston).

Five players make their Rivals150 debuts as four stars

Five players made their 2026 Rivals150 debut in the final update for the cycle. The highest-ranked player making their debut was Obinna Ekezie Jr, a 7-foot-0 center who plays at Southeastern (FL) Prep, at No. 16 overall. Ekezie, much like Martay Barnes and Nicolas Mitrovic on this list, reclassified into the 2026 cycle since the last ranking update. Ekezie is a high-floor big man who is already a quality rebounder and rim protector. The Louisville commit has a projectable frame and intriguing upside for continued growth.

No. 16 C Obinna Ekezie Jr, Southeastern (FL) Prep (Louisville)

No. 40 C Amadou Seini, CIA Bella Vista (AZ) Prep (West Virginia)

No. 85 G Martay Barnes, Academy of Central Florida (FL) Prep (Florida State)

No. 100 G Dhani Miller, Montverde (FL) Academy (Kent State)

No. 107 PF Nicolas Mitrovic, CATS (MA) Academy (California)

Seven other players entered the final ranking as three-star prospects in Monday’s class of 2026 update.

No. 112 G Josiah Johnson, Mayfair (CA) High

No. 134 SG Elias Obenyah, Salesian (CA) College Prep (Stanford)

No. 135 SF Zavier Zens, Wisconsin (WI) Lutheran (Illinois)

No. 141 PF Drew Anderson, Santa Margarita (CA) High (Stanford)

No. 145 PG Cam Lomax, Heritage (TX) High (SMU)

No. 148 PF Justin Caldwell, Berean (NC) Baptist (Georgetown)

No. 150 PG Dionte Neal, Reidsville (NC) High (UNC Greensboro)

Florida has the most players in the final 2026 Rivals150 ranking update with 24 total players who played their senior seasons in the Sunshine State. The top ranked players in Florida for this cycle is No. 2 overall Caleb Holt. He is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard at Prolific (FL) Prep and is committed to Arizona. In total 27 different states, and Washington DC, were represented in the final ranking update.

Florida (24)

California (17)

Arizona (11)

Texas (10)

Virginia (10)

Ohio (7)

North Carolina (6)

Georgia (6)

Utah (6)

Indiana (5)

Missouri (5)

Maryland (5)

New York (5)