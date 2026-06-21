First offer, final choice: 4-star safety Kenaz Sullivan commits to Maryland

Maryland struck early in Kenaz Sullivan‘s recruitment and never let up. That persistence paid off as the four-star safety from Stafford (Va.) St. James Academy announced his commitment to the Terrapins during his official visit, choosing Mike Locksley‘s program over Florida, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Ranked No. 236 in the Rivals Industry Ranking, Sullivan held over 40 offers, but Maryland’s longstanding relationships and hometown feel ultimately won out.

“Maryland was the first school to offer me,” Sullivan told Rivals. “They’ve been recruiting me hard for the past two years. That made a big difference.”

The official visit proved to be the deciding factor. He arrived on Friday, and before Saturday ended, his mind was set on staying home.

“This official visits definitely pushed them to the top, and I can’t wait to get there and make plays.

“I have built strong relationships with Coach J.T. and Coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. I just like how real they are, and they keep it 100% at all times.”

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Outside of the relationships and how long the Terps made Sullivan feel like a priority, several other factors separated Maryland from the rest of the field.

“It’s close to home so my family can come to the games,” Sullivan said. “I can come here and make an early impact. They have a great plan for me and a great plan for how they want to use me. And the coaches are from where I’m from, so I feel like I’m already talking to family. All those were factors for me.”

That sense of familiarity extended beyond the coaching staff.

“I’ve been to Maryland more times than I can count,” Sullivan said. “I love how everyone is just like a family.”

Major programs pushed, but Sullivan believes the program is headed in the right direction under Locksley.

“I feel like he can flip this program around,” he said. “It reminds me of my high school team where everyone counted us out, but I have high hopes for the Terps this season.”