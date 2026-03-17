Five-Star Plus+ CB John Meredith names top six schools

One of the nation’s best is down to six powerhouse programs.

Fort Worth (Texas) North Crowley Five-Star Plus+ cornerback John Meredith told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that Alabama, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas and Texas A&M make up his top six schools.

Meredith is the No. 2 overall prospect and top-ranked corner in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He continues to move closer towards a decision.

There’s no real surprises in Meredith’s top six. All of the nation’s best programs have been in pursuit of his pledge for quite some time now, but he’s now officially trimmed things down. Texas A&M continues to be the school trending for his commitment, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Four different insiders have logged picks in favor of Mike Elko and the Aggies keeping Meredith in the Lone Star State. Arrows continue to point toward College Station, though his other five top schools obviously remain in the mix.

“They’ve been recruiting me hard — since before I was who I was,” Meredith told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman about A&M earlier this month. “That’s what it is … it’s fun. Those are my people over there.”

Alabama (May 29), Texas (June 5), A&M (June 12) and Ohio State (June 19) locked in official visits with Meredith earlier this month. Miami will work to get him back to Coral Gables this summer, too.

Meredith has transferred from Trinity to North Crowley, one of the top high school football programs in Texas, for his senior season this fall. It remains to be seen if he’ll come off the board before that season gets underway.

John Meredith Scouting Summary

Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings team previously wrote this of Meredith as a prospect:

“Long and dynamic corner prospect with elite length and top-end speed. Can cover any body type at receiver that lines up against him. 6-foot-2, 180-plus pounds with 33-inch arms. Ran sub-22 in the 200m and jumped over 43 feet in the triple jump during his sophomore track and field season. Has the speed and hip fluidity to cover more sudden receivers and the physicality and length to handle bigger-bodied options. Excellent ball skills and ability to attack the football in the air. Needs to continue developing footwork and instincts in man coverage but has all the physical and athletic tools coaches covet at the position.”



