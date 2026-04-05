Five-Star Plus+ CG Brandon McCoy commits to Michigan
Brandon McCoy, a Five-Star Plus+ combo guard in the 2026 class, has committed to Michigan, he announced.
The 6-foot-4 senior out of Sierra Canyon (CA) chose the Wolverines after visiting Arkansas, Miami, and Alabama.
McCoy, a McDonald’s All-American, is ranked as the No. 11 overall recruit in the 2026 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He becomes the Wolverines’ sixth commitment this cycle, joining four-star power forward Quinn Costello (No. 39 NATL), four-star small forward Lincoln Cosby (No. 43 NATL), four-star shooting guard Joseph Hartman (No. 90 NATL), three-star shooting guard Malachi Brown (No. 195 NATL), and unranked center Marcus Moller.
Michigan now has the No. 5 overall recruiting class in 2026, per Rivals. Only Duke, Arkansas, USC, and Arizona have a higher-ranked class.
- 1New
Dusty May informs Michigan not pursuing other jobs
- 2
Yaxel Lendeborg injury update: New details emerge
- 3
UCLA blows out South Carolina, wins first NCAA title
- 4
Recruiting Intel: A top RB says Michigan leads
- 5
Nate Oats gets paid, signs new Alabama contact
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
More on McCoy
Brandon McCoy was one of the standouts at the McDonald’s All-American game earlier this week. Here is what Rivals’ National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw wrote about him:
Brandon McCoy was a disruptor all McDonald’s All American week. He guards the ball with a purpose, also getting into the passing lanes. He even blocked a three-point attempt. Offensively, he made some plays in the paint and finished some plays, turning defense into offense. Developing his pace and shooting touch will be the next steps for him, but it is hard to ignore the disruption he brings.