Five-Star Plus+ OT Mark Matthews down to four schools

It’s down to four schools for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas Five-Star Plus+ offensive tackle Mark Matthews.

The elite trench monster tells Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that he will now choose between Georgia, LSU, Miami and Texas A&M.

Matthews is the No. 5 overall prospect and top-ranked tackle in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 1 recruit in the Sunshine State.

Miami continues to hold the edge for the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. The likes of Ohio State, Florida, Notre Dame, Oregon, Nebraska and Georgia were previously in the mix for Matthews but did not make his latest cut.

Matthews has previously stated that he’s eyeing a decision following his official visits. He’s taken a few spring trips and has now narrowed his list further. The Hurricanes and Aggies have been mentioned the most in his recruitment, but the Tigers and Bulldogs also remain in the mix moving forward.

Matthews talks top schools

When speaking with Rivals’ Chad Simmons in February, Matthews tabbed Miami, A&M and Georgia as the three schools atop his process at that time. He dished on what piques his interest in Coral Gables, College Station and Athens:

Miami: “Coach (Alex) Mirabal, coach (Mario) Cristobal and they are right down the road.”

Texas A&M: “It’s just that feeling. I stepped on campus, I really do like it. The coaching staff — from coach (Adam Cushing), coach (Deveonte) Mackey, coach (Wisly Desire), even coach Elko,” Matthews said about his interest in the program. “My family likes A&M, I like A&M, we’ll just see where this road goes.”

Georgia: “Just a winning team. I come from a very blessed winning school,” Matthews said. “Going from a really good head coach to another really good head coach…they want to go work every day and that’s what we do here.”

Mark Matthews Scouting Summary

Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings team previously wrote this of Matthews as a prospect:

“High-upside offensive tackle prospect with top-notch physical and athletic tools for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-6 and around 280 pounds with plus length before his junior season. Added nearly 15 pounds to his frame early on in the offseason before his junior year. Has an ideal build for an offensive lineman with little bad weight and considerable mass in his lower body, helping to create a strong base. Tests as a strong athlete in the combine setting. New to football, first playing the sport as a freshman in high school. Took over the left tackle spot at South Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas as a sophomore. A twitchy mover with outstanding movement skills. Already flashes an effortless kick slide despite playing offensive line for less than one year.

…Projects as a high-end pass protector. Played defensive line as a freshman before becoming an offensive lineman. Shows impressive competitiveness in the camp setting. Has a basketball background. Will need to continue adding play strength and working on his hand placement. Younger for the cycle, turning 16 years old in April of his sophomore year.”