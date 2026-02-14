Five-Star Plus+ SG Jordan Smith Jr. commits to Arkansas
Five-Star Plus+ prospect Jordan Smith Jr. has committed to Arkansas, he told Rivals.
The 6-foot-2 shooting guard out of Paul VI Catholic (VA) chose John Calipari and the Razorbacks over Duke, Georgetown, Indiana, Kentucky, and Syracuse.
Smith is ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 1 ranked shooting guard.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
ACC Football
Finalizes 8 & 9 game schedules
- 2New
24-team CFP
Big Ten proposal leaks
- 3Trending
Trinidad Chambliss
Judge rules on eligibility
- 4
Caleb Wilson injury
UNC star has broken bone
- 5
Bracketology
New No. 1 overall, big shakeup
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Smith on why he chose Arkansas
Jordan Smith Jr. discussed his decision to choose the Razorbacks.
“I chose Arkansas because of Coach Cal and how he is willing to help families.”
What led to his trust in Coach Cal and the rest of the coaching staff?
“Seeing how Cal had dealt with other guards in my position.”
He has a message for Arkansas fans.
“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win a basketball games. Arkansas fans, I’m ready to work and perform.”
More on Smith
Jordan Smith Jr. impacts winning in a big way. The 6-foot-2 senior guard from PVI (VA) gets into the paint whenever he wants and uses his athleticism to finish through contact. He was at his best attacking the rim and finding his spots in the midrange. With a college-ready frame and long arms, Smith has the tools to make an immediate impact at the next level.