Five-Star Plus+ SG Jordan Smith Jr. commits to Arkansas

Five-Star Plus+ prospect Jordan Smith Jr. has committed to Arkansas, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-2 shooting guard out of Paul VI Catholic (VA) chose John Calipari and the Razorbacks over Duke, Georgetown, Indiana, Kentucky, and Syracuse.

Smith is ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 1 ranked shooting guard.

Smith on why he chose Arkansas

Jordan Smith Jr. discussed his decision to choose the Razorbacks.

“I chose Arkansas because of Coach Cal and how he is willing to help families.”

What led to his trust in Coach Cal and the rest of the coaching staff?

“Seeing how Cal had dealt with other guards in my position.”

He has a message for Arkansas fans.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes to win a basketball games. Arkansas fans, I’m ready to work and perform.”

More on Smith

Jordan Smith Jr. impacts winning in a big way. The 6-foot-2 senior guard from PVI (VA) gets into the paint whenever he wants and uses his athleticism to finish through contact. He was at his best attacking the rim and finding his spots in the midrange. With a college-ready frame and long arms, Smith has the tools to make an immediate impact at the next level.