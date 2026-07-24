Florida 2027 Class Breakdown: Gators in position to sign Top-10 haul in first cycle under Jon Sumrall

It’s a new era for Florida football as Jon Sumrall now has the reins in Gainesville.

While the coaching staff is new and many are anxiously awaiting to see if the program can return to the upper echelon of the SEC, the Gators continue to recruit with the best of them. As of July 23, Florida has the No. 7 class in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

The haul features 26 total commits, 17 of whom are blue-chippers. The class headliner is the nation’s No. 2 overall prospect.

Coatesville (Pa.) Five-Star Plus+ interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller whittled his list of top schools down quick and that led him to an April commitment. UF picked up the momentum and ultimately beat out Ohio State, Alabama and Tennessee.

He’s the lone five-star in the class and one of two top-100 commits, alongside Port Charlotte (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl. Hiller also highlights one of the nation’s best OL classes.

Roanoke (Va.) Catholic four-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson and Anna (Texas) four-star IOL Peyton Miller are also near the top of UF’s class. Both are top-10 prospects at their position.

Along with Hiller, April also brought Florida a commitment from Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney four-star quarterback Davin Davidson. The rising in-state gunslinger is now the nation’s No. 11 QB.

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star cornerback Raheem Floyd, Baltimore St. Paul’s four-star EDGE Cahron Wheeler and Swainsboro (Ga.) four-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith are three of seven blue-chip commits on the defensive side of the ball.

The class also checks in at No. 3 in the SEC, behind Texas A&M and Oklahoma. An updated look at the Gators’ class can be seen below.

Florida Commitments by Position

Quarterback

Four-star Davin Davidson, No. 126 NATL. (No. 11 QB)

Running Back

Four-star Andrew Beard, No. 173 NATL. (No. 11 RB)

Wide Receiver

Four-star Elias Pearl, No. 90 NATL. (No. 17 WR)

Four-star Tramond Collins, No. 137 NATL. (No. 23 WR)

Four-star Anthony Jennings, No. 307 NATL. (No. 45 WR)

Tight End

Four-star Tommy Douglas, No. 366 NATL. (No. 20 TE)

Three-star Jackson Ballinger, No. 438 NATL. (No. 24 TE)

Offensive Tackle

Four-star Elijah Hutcheson, No. 106 NATL. (No. 9 OT)

Interior Offensive Lineman

Five-Star Plus+ Maxwell Hiller, No. 2 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

Four-star Peyton Miller, No. 116 NATL. (No. 10 IOL)

Defensive Lineman

Four-star Zahmar Tookes, No. 325 NATL. (No. 37 DL)

Three-star Stive-Bentley Keumajou, No. 561 NATL. (No. 65 DL)

Three-star Cain Van Norden, No. 630 NATL. (No. 73 DL)

Three-star De’Voun Kendrick, No. 633 NATL. (No. 75 DL)

EDGE

Four-star Cahron Wheeler, No. 119 NATL. (No. 14 EDGE)

Linebacker

Four-star Ja’Bios Smith, No. 159 NATL. (No. 14 LB)

Four-star Ellis McGaskin, No. 372 NATL. (No. 30 LB)

Three-star Tre Geathers, No. 607 NATL. (No. 48 LB)

Cornerback

Four-star Raheem Floyd, No. 118 NATL. (No. 17 CB)

Four-star Aamaury Fountain, No. 166 NATL. (No. 20 CB)

Four-star Amare Nugent, No. 220 NATL. (No. 25 CB)

Three-star Kamauri Whitfield, No. 752 NATL. (No. 87 CB)

Safety

Three-star Kailib Dillard, No. 448 NATL. (No. 40 S)

Athlete

Four-star Kamarion Johnson, No. 367 NATL. (No. 14 ATH)

Specialty

K Aaron McWilliams

LS Jaydee Lane