Florida beats out Penn State, Nebraska for Rivals300 4-star DL Zahmar Tookes

Florida made its move this weekend and landed one of the Northeast’s top defensive linemen. Four-star defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes has committed to the Gators following his official visit to Gainesville, choosing Jon Sumrall‘s program over Penn State, Nebraska and several other major contenders.

The Rochester (N.Y.) Brighton standout stands 6-foot-3.5 and 260 pounds and ranks as the No. 192 prospect in the Rivals300.

Tookes first visited Florida during spring practice in March, and the trip immediately caught his attention.

“After the visit, they definitely climbed up there in my rankings,” Tookes told Rivals. “It gave me a good chance to see what Florida had to offer. I left that visit with a high interest in them.”

The relationship continued to grow throughout the spring as Florida stayed in constant contact.

“Over the spring, Florida did a great job of communicating with me and recruiting me hard. They really started to separate this spring. Just the coaches, how they stayed consistent, and the relationships we built.”

This weekend’s official visit ultimately sealed the deal.

“The feeling I had led to my decision. The D-line room and some of the players I was talking to there also helped with my commitment. I really enjoyed my time, and I think Florida is the place for me.”

Tookes loves the staff at the Swamp

A major factor throughout the process was defensive line coach Gerald Chatman. Every interaction with Chatman strengthened Florida’s position.

“Every time we talk, we have good conversations,” Tookes said. “It is not always about football. He is a cool coach. Coach Chatman is an amazing coach.

“I love the way he coaches his players. I think with that type of coaching style, it would definitely push me to be a better player, a great player. He’s like a teacher, but he’s going to make sure you understand it.

“There is nothing I can say bad about Coach Chatman.”

New head coach Jon Sumrall also made a strong impression.

“I like a lot about him. Coach Sumrall’s winning record and the personality he brings. It gives a lot of winning energy. Like, I’m going to come to Florida and we’re going to win.”

When the time came to make a final decision, Tookes said the difference came down to the people inside the building.

“What separated Florida was the chemistry,” he said. “The D-line room and the coaches in that room all work together. I really like the way Coach Chapman, Coach Saxton and Coach Smoke all work together. I really like the energy it brings to the team and the guys in that room.”