Florida boasts another talented group of high school football stars in 2027

Few states produce high school football talent like Florida, with the Sunshine State perennially among the top three in the country along with Texas and now Georgia. Rankings-wise the 2026 crop was a bit of a down year with only one five-star in the group.

But 2027 could turn the tide a bit, as Florida currently projects to have five of the nation’s top 32 rising senior prospects as of today.

As their recruitments hit full speed beginning this week, Rivals breaks down the biggest names to watch in the state:

1. OT Mark Matthews

School: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 2

A Five-Star Plus+ prospect and the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle, Matthews is one of the nation’s most sought-after recruits. Miami, Texas A&M, Oregon, Tennessee and Ohio State are the schools recruiting him hardest right now, he told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. Georgia and Alabama are also working to get into that top group, but the Hurricanes are leading the charge right now, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

2. EDGE Zyron Forstall

School: IMG Academy

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 9

A native of Louisiana, Forstall made the move to national powerhouse IMG ahead of his junior season. Notre Dame, Miami, LSU, USC, and Texas A&M have been among his top schools and will be on the short list to get an official visit from him this summer. The 6-foot-3, 225-pounder posted 28 tackles, nine tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior on IMG’s loaded squad.

3. WR Eric McFarland

School: IMG Academy

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 22

Recently reclassified from 2028, McFarland said earlier this month that Texas A&M, USC and Ohio State are the schools recruiting him hardest right now.

“I want to narrow it down to a workable 5-6 schools, set up my visits and then from there,” McFarland told Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “I know I’ll officially visit Ohio State but that’s the only one I know so far. … Once I take all my unofficial trips I’ll have a better idea of where to go for my official visits. Then I can lock in my decision, likely late spring or early summer.”

4. WR Nick Lennear

School: IMG Academy (Las Vegas, NV)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 25

Lennear was a Navy All-American as a junior and is now down to five finalists in his recruitment: Florida State, LSU, Miami, Syracuse and Texas A&M. The 6-foot, 165-pounder continues to trend toward in the local Hurricanes, according to the Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine. Miami began to pick up momentum in September as Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong logged a pick in favor of Mario Cristobal and Co. keeping him home.

5. LB Kaden Henderson

School: Jesuit (Tampa, FL)

Rivals Industry Ranking: No. 27

Henderson released a top 12 back in September, but recently told Rivals’ Marcus Benjamin that Alabama, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M are the schools standing out in his recruitment right now.

“Really just building that overall connection,” Henderson said of his top schools. “It’s all about building a connection and seeing if I can see myself at that program.”

Other top prospects to watch in Florida for 2027

6. WR Osani Gayles (IMG Academy)

7. WR Julius Jones (St. Thomas Aquinas)

8. CB Aaryn Washington – USC commit

9. EDGE Desmond Malpress (Atlantic Coast)

10. DL Jamar Thompson (West Boca Raton)

11. EDGE Frederick Ards (Jones)

12. SAF Mekhi Williams – Florida State commit

13. ATH Tramond Collins (Cottondale)

14. IOL Sean Tatum (John Carroll)

15. WR Zion White (IMG Academy)