Florida continues push for Texas Tech Five-Star Plus+ DL commit Jalen Brewster

Texas Tech has held a commitment from Cedar Hill (Texas) Five-Star Plus+ defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 cycle, since Oct. 4.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder remains committed to the Red Raiders, but he hasn’t shut down his recruitment. Brewster is coming off an official visit to Indiana over the weekend. Florida is another program that’s been heavily pushing for a flip this spring.

Brewster has taken multiple visits to Gainesville this year. On Tuesday, Florida defensive line coach Gerald Chatman made his way to the Lone Star State to visit Brewster, who was rocking a UF shirt while doing the chomp:

Chatman has kept his foot on the gas with Brewster. The two continue to build a relationship while head coach Jon Sumrall and the rest of the UF staff are also involved.

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“He was telling me how he really wanted me at Florida and that he was going to keep recruiting me hard,” Brewster said of Chatman when speaking with Gators Online’s Blake Alderman after visiting for the spring game earlier this month. “I can see he means it when he says that, because Florida has been real consistent with it. They call me and are doing exactly what they said they would.”

Florida has been red-hot on the recruiting trail this spring and Brewster is the top flip target for Sumrall, Chatman and Co. The Hoosiers are also heavily involved, as is Ohio State, Texas A&M and Miami. According to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, flipping Brewster from Texas Tech won’t be easy.

“It’s all about the people really,” Brewster previously said of TTU when speaking with Rivals. “The culture out there is different. The players play all together … It’s really exciting knowing they went from being a nobody to now being a top contender.”

Brewster is one of two five-stars and one of seven top-150 prospects in Texas Tech’s 2027 class to date. The Red Raiders have the No. 2 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

Florida has landed seven commitments in April, headlines by Coatesville (Pa.) Five-Star Plus+ interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, the nation’s No. 3 recruit. The Gators currently have the No. 7 class overall.

Jalen Brewster Scouting Summary

Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power previously wrote this of Brewster, who continues to sit atop the Rivals300 rankings:

“Uber-athletic defensive line prospect with true game-wrecking ability. Measured in at around 6-foot-3, 300 pounds prior to his junior season. Tests as an elite athlete in the combine setting, easily cracking 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash. Carries that athleticism over to the field where he has flashes of dominance on Friday nights. Lines up all over the defensive line for Cedar Hill (Texas) while facing top competition. Dangerous pass rusher from any spot. Combines explosive get-off with the movement skills of a much smaller player, carrying elite testing numbers directly onto the field. Consistently collapses pockets and disrupts plays before they develop.

…Has legitimate game-wrecking moments on film. The quickness to dart into the backfield and the speed to hunt down ball carriers is eye-popping. May not possess premier length. Father was a third-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. Tracking as the top defensive line prospect early on in the 2027 cycle with the upside to be an early NFL Draft pick.”