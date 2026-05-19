Florida EDGE Trevoris Finley commits to West Virginia

Opa Locka (Fla.) Carol City EDGE Trevoris Finley committed to West Virginia after building a strong connection with the Mountaineers’ staff throughout the spring.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound pass rusher chose West Virginia over Georgia Tech, Miami and other programs after the Mountaineers consistently stayed in contact and made him feel like a priority from the beginning.

West Virginia offered him on Jan. 25, and the relationship quickly took off from there.

“They always kept in touch with me,” Finley said. “I heard from them very often, they came down to see me a lot in the spring and they really made me feel good. I like the fit in their defense too.”

That consistency played a big role in his decision.

Even more impressive for West Virginia, Finley committed before ever making it to campus in Morgantown. The relationships with the coaches, along with conversations with his family, gave him enough confidence to shut things down.

“Not only did I like the school and coaches, but my mom and dad did too. They said a lot of good things about the school, and I have always liked them. I felt good about committing to them, even before I visited.”

Finley said three major factors pushed West Virginia over the top.

“Because I fit their defense, I want to move away from home and my parents love it for me — those things stand out the most,” he said.

Deke Adams was a factor. He was Finley’s lead recruiter.

“He is a great coach, and we have developed a close relationship. I like his knowledge of the game and his experience.”

Finley is commitment No. 11 for West Virginia this cycle.