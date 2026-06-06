Florida flips the script, beats LSU for 4-star LB Ellis McGaskin

For much of the spring, LSU generated the most buzz around four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin.

Then Florida got him back on campus.

The Mobile (Ala.) Williamson standout took his official visit to Gainesville this weekend, and by the time he left, the Gators had completely changed the outlook of his recruitment.

McGaskin has committed to Florida following the visit, giving the Gators a major recruiting win and another blue-chip addition to the defensive side of the ball.

The four-star linebacker admitted he did not arrive in Gainesville planning to make a commitment.

“I really wasn’t thinking about committing before the visit,” McGaskin told Rivals. “I was going to wait until I had all my official visits and then make my decision, but the official visit changed my mind. The visit was great, and it just gave me a new feeling.”

Florida’s relentless recruiting efforts played a major role.

“They’ve been in contact with me literally just about every day. It could be from Coach Gasparato, Coach Sumrall, someone in the front office or an analyst. It’s constant communication every single day. They recruited me way harder than anyone else.”

“If they’re taking time out of their day to communicate with me every day, that’s showing something. I know Florida wants me.”

He felt that and saw that on the official visit. McGaskin saw all he needed to see.

“Getting to connect with the players, seeing how the coaches are outside of football and asking the players a bunch of questions about the team showed me a lot. Everyone wants to be there. Everyone feels a new energy.

“The culture is a work in progress, but it’s something you can tell they’re working toward. The new coaches are changing there and everyone shows love to each other. It felt great there.”

McGaskin is excited to play for the new staff in Gainesville

Linebackers coach Greg Gasparato helped seal the deal as well.

“He’s a very upfront guy,” McGaskin said. “Him and Coach Sumrall, honestly, the whole staff are like that. They’re going to let you know exactly how it is. They’re not going to beat around the bush.

“A lot of schools are just trying to get you to commit, but Florida tells you exactly how it is. Those are the kind of coaches I want to play for.”

What excites him most is what he believes Florida is building.

“I feel like they’re putting together a championship team. They stress that within the next three years, they’re going to be in the championship, and I’m a believer in it.

“It starts with Coach Sumrall. Coach Sumrall is a big energy guy and a big people person. He is a winner. The players were saying as soon as Coach Sumrall got there, they felt a shift of energy. Florida is starting a big change.”

McGaskin now plans to shut down his recruitment and focus on his future in Gainesville.