Florida Football lands Five-Star Plus+ IOL Maxwell Hiller

Florida coach Jon Sumrall and the new Gators staff have landed a commitment from one of the nation’s most heralded high school football prospects in Coatesville (Pa.) High five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller.

Tabbed by the Rivals Industry as the nation’s No. 1 interior offensive lineman and No. 4 prospect overall, the 6-foot-5 1/2, 305-pound Hiller chose to play his college football in Gainesville over his other top schools in Alabama, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Hiller becomes commit No. 4 early in the 2027 cycle for Florida after recently visiting for a spring practice.

“The relationship I have with Coach (Phil) Trautwein goes back to eighth grade,” Hiller said. “Coach Sumrall is a really good guy. I had a couple good meetings with him and he can help me accomplish my dreams as well.”

Hiller had a great visit to Florida in January as well. He believes everything is in place to get the best out of him in Gainesville.

“Just the coaches and culture that Coach Sum all is building here!” Hiller said of what else stands out.

“Just the come up of Florida.” He got to speak with several others about the opportunity at playing for Sumrall and the Gators. “I feel like Florida is making a comeback and finding themselves as a program again. I think these next years Florida gonna be a real problem with this new staff.”

Hiller has all the traits to be a big part of it. Rivals Director of Scouting Charles Power loves this pickup for Florida.

“The 6-foot-5 305-pounder had dominant film as a junior at Coatesville (Pa.) High that is deserving of being ranked as the top interior offensive lineman in 2027 at this juncture.

“Hiller pairs his ready-to-play size with plus movement skills and elite play strength. He locks on defensive linemen and imposes his will, driving defenders out of the play with regularity.

“Hiller is a nasty, physical competitor who works to finish blocks with authority. The coordination and hand placement also stand out. Given his advanced skill set, Hiller could be equipped for an early impact at the college level.”