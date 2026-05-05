Florida adds two more blue-chip recruits; Gators in the midst of a huge recruiting wave
Jon Sumrall and his staff hit the ground running at Florida, overturning a roster and signing a top-15 recruiting class in his first month with the Gators.
In the months since, they’ve ratcheted up their recruiting efforts even more. And it’s beginning to pay off. Florida landed seven commitments in the month of April alone, skyrocketing up to No. 8 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. That haul included Five-Star Plus+ offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, four-star quarterback Davin Davidson, blue-chip offensive lineman Peyton Miller, and cornerback Aamaury Fountain, who Rivals ranks as a top-25 prospect in the country.
The start to May hasn’t been too shabby either. In the span of two hours on Tuesday, Sumrall and Co. secured two more blue-chip commitments with the announcements of four-star safety Kalib Dillard and top-100 offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson.
With them in the fold, Florida moves up two spots to No. 6 and is now knocking on the door of a top-5 recruiting class.
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“I think the development factor at Florida really stood out,” Hutcheson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “They have a great program and a great way of doing things. I trust the coaches and believe in what they can do with me.”
The Gators are up to 12 commits in total now, with 10 ranking as either four- or five-star prospects. That kind of talent acquisition will not only play out well on the field, but it attracts other key recruits who believe in the success of the program.
“What most excites me is the energy he is bringing to this new team at Florida and how he is going to rebuild them back to the old Florida days,” Dillard told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.
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UF is in the mix for a number of other top prospects who will officially visit this summer, setting up a potentially elite first class for Sumrall.
Florida Gators commitments by position
Quarterback
Four-star Davin Davidson, No. 113 NATL. (No. 9 QB)
Wide receiver
Four-star Tramond Collins, No. 115 NATL. (No. 20 WR)
Four-star Anthony Jennings, No. 291 NATL. (No. 44 WR)
Tight end
Four-star Jackson Ballinger, No. 398 NATL. (No. 24 TE)
Three-star Tommy Douglas, No. 694 NATL. (No. 35 TE)
Offensive line
Five-Star Plus+ Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)
Four-star Elijah Hutcheson, No. 91 NATL. (No. 7 OT)
Four-star Peyton Miller, No. 130 NATL. (No. 10 IOL)
Defensive line
Three-star De’Voun Kendrick, No. 839 NATL. (No. 80 DL)
Cornerback
Four-star Aamaury Fountain, No. 133 NATL. (No. 18 CB)
Four-star Amare Nugent, No. 231 NATL. (No. 26 CB)
Safety
Three-star Kailib Dillard, No. 736 NATL. (No. 79 SAF)