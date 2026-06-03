Florida Gators hunting first top-5 recruiting class in more than a decade

Florida‘s hot start on the recruiting trail this spring has spilled over into the summer, as the Gators continue to rack up commitments.

Their latest on Tuesday — Rivals300 defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes — adds to what is already one of the best classes in the entire country in the 2027 cycle. Following a wave of three new commitments from their first official visit weekend, UF checks in at No. 5 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

The Gators sit just ahead of Notre Dame and Ohio State, who they passed over the weekend to move into the top-5. Texas Tech (No. 4) and rival Miami (No. 3) aren’t far out of reach for Jon Sumrall and Co.

And while there’s a long way to go between now and December’s National Signing Day, UF is in a great position to sign its first top-5 recruiting class since all the way back in 2013. That crop, which signed after Florida’s 11-2 campaign and berth in the Sugar Bowl, featured the likes of Vernon Hargreaves III, Kelvin Taylor, Demarcus Robinson and Keanu Neal, among others.

UF’s current staff is hoping for more success on the field than that group had, amassing the kind of talent to put the Gators back in contention at the top of the SEC.

Florida landed seven commitments in the month of April alone, including Five-Star Plus+ offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, four-star quarterback Davin Davidson, blue-chip offensive lineman Peyton Miller, and cornerback Aamaury Fountain, who Rivals ranks as a top-25 prospect in the country.

May featured seven more commitments, including Rivals300 safety Kalib Dillard and top-100 offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson in the span of just a few hours. A day later, coveted defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou also committed. That weekend, the Gators beat out Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee for four-star running back Andrew Beard.

Three more — Tookes, four-star linebacker Ja’Bios Smith, and four-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson — have also joined in the past week. And the Gators are trending for another blue-chipper set to announce later this week as well.

[$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage]

Florida Gators commitments by position

Quarterback

Four-star Davin Davidson, No. 113 NATL. (No. 9 QB)

Running back

Four-star Andrew Beard, No. 166 NATL. (No. 9 RB)

Wide receiver

Four-star Elias Pearl, No. 95 NATL. (No. 17 WR)

Four-star Tramond Collins, No. 115 NATL. (No. 20 WR)

Four-star Anthony Jennings, No. 292 NATL. (No. 45 WR)

Tight end

Three-star Tommy Douglas, No. 338 NATL. (No. 19 TE)

Three-star Jackson Ballinger, No. 401 NATL. (No. 24 TE)

Offensive line

Five-Star Plus+ Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

Four-star Elijah Hutcheson, No. 91 NATL. (No. 7 OT)

Four-star Peyton Miller, No. 130 NATL. (No. 10 IOL)

Four-star Kennedee Jackson, No. 139 NATL. (No. 14 OT)

Defensive line

Three-star Stive-Bentley Keumajou, No. 480 NATL. (No. 49 DL)

Three-star De’Voun Kendrick, No. 534 NATL. (No. 56 DL)

Three-star Zahmar Tookes, No. 680 NATL. (No. 68 DL)

Three-star Cain Van Norden, No. 841 NATL. (No. 84 DL)

Linebacker

Four-star Ja’Bios Smith, No. 138 NATL. (No. 11 LB)

Cornerback

Four-star Aamaury Fountain, No. 133 NATL. (No. 18 CB)

Four-star Amare Nugent, No. 223 NATL. (No. 26 CB)

Safety

Three-star Kailib Dillard, No. 482 NATL. (No. 42 SAF)