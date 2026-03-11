Florida Gators land a re-commitment from coveted 4-star athlete Tramond Collins

The Florida Gators have one of their top commitments back in the fold after a slight detour.

Four-star athlete Tramond Collins, who originally committed to UF back in June 2025, opted to back off that pledge in December after Billy Napier’s firing and the ensuing staff shakeup. But new coach Jon Sumrall and his staff worked quickly to identify Collins as one they’d like to eventually get back in their class.

On Wednesday, the Cottondale (Fla.) star made it official by announcing his re-commitment to UF with Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. He visited Gainesville in January and then again earlier this month, which helped to seal the deal for Florida. Sumrall took a particular interest in his recruitment and was regularly in contact — both on his visits and outside of them.

“It means a lot to see how involved he is with me, and it shows me how much he cares about me,” Collins told GatorsOnline earlier this month. “He recruits me hard, and he tells and shows me how much they need me to be a part of their team. Every time I talk to him, I don’t question how bad they want me to be a part of their program. He’s put a bunch of effort, but so have the other people on the staff. They’re all showing it.”

Collins being recruited as next star wideout at Florida

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder is listed as an athlete but is being recruited by the Gators to play wide receiver at the next level. During his visits, they compared him to Georgia Tech star transfer wideout Eric Singleton Jr., who played for offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner previously with the Yellow Jackets.

Collins did a little bit of everything this fall for Cottondale, playing multiple positions on offense and defense. On the offensive side, he carried 41 times for 600 yards (14.6 YPC) and nine touchdowns as running back.

In the receiving game, he was an equally dangerous big-play threat. In 10 games, he caught 36 passes for 613 yards and five more scores. Counting his kick-returning duties, Collins accounted for more than 1,400 all-purpose yards across 10 games.

The Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, tabs him as the No. 106 prospect nationally, No. 4 athlete, and No. 11 recruit in the Sunshine State this cycle.



