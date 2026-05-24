Florida Gators loading up on blue-chip talent in the 2027 class

Florida‘s new staff was able to salvage a top-15 recruiting class in 2026 after some hellacious work by Jon Sumrall and Co., securing some nice momentum for the Gators heading into this spring.

They’ve done their work early in the 2027 class, too. Heading into the final week of May, UF holds the No. 7 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, trailing just behind Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Florida landed seven commitments in the month of April alone, including Five-Star Plus+ offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, four-star quarterback Davin Davidson, blue-chip offensive lineman Peyton Miller, and cornerback Aamaury Fountain, who Rivals ranks as a top-25 prospect in the country.

May has been equally as fruitful. Earlier this month, they secured two more blue-chip commitments with the announcements of four-star safety Kalib Dillard and top-100 offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson in the span of just a few hours. A day later, coveted defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou also committed. And that weekend, the Gators beat out Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee for four-star running back Andrew Beard.

Last week, they held off a big late push from Ole Miss to land four-star wide receiver Elias Pearl. The Port Charlotte star is Rivals’ No. 9 wideout in the class.

[$19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage]

UF stacking commits across both sides of the ball

“Pearl is a versatile wide receiver who is both a YAC monster and technician,” writes Charles Power, Rivals’ director of scouting and rankings. He measured in at 5-foot-10, 183 pounds with plus length (6-foot-5 wing-span) at the Rivals Camp in Miami coming out of his junior season. Pearl also tested as a top athlete at the Rivals Camp, ripping off a 4.5-second 40-yard dash, a 10-foot broad jump and 32.4-inch vertical. He turned in a breakout junior season, accounting for over 1,300 yards and 24 touchdowns from scrimmage.”

The Gators are up to 16 commits in total now, with 11 ranking as either four- or five-star prospects. Five rank as a top-10 player at their respective positions. The 11 blue-chippers tie them for the fourth-most of any program this cycle with rival Miami.

That kind of talent acquisition, along with the early success they’ve had in the portal, will be a major key for turning the ship around in Gainesville.

Florida Gators commitments by position

Quarterback

Four-star Davin Davidson, No. 113 NATL. (No. 9 QB)

Running back

Four-star Andrew Beard, No. 166 NATL. (No. 9 RB)

Wide receiver

Four-star Elias Pearl, No. 95 NATL. (No. 17 WR)

Four-star Tramond Collins, No. 115 NATL. (No. 20 WR)

Four-star Anthony Jennings, No. 292 NATL. (No. 45 WR)

Tight end

Three-star Tommy Douglas, No. 338 NATL. (No. 19 TE)

Three-star Jackson Ballinger, No. 401 NATL. (No. 24 TE)

Offensive line

Five-Star Plus+ Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

Four-star Elijah Hutcheson, No. 91 NATL. (No. 7 OT)

Four-star Peyton Miller, No. 130 NATL. (No. 10 IOL)

Defensive line

Three-star Stive-Bentley Keumajou, No. 480 NATL. (No. 49 DL)

Three-star De’Voun Kendrick, No. 534 NATL. (No. 56 DL)

Three-star Cain Van Norden, No. 841 NATL. (No. 84 DL)

Cornerback

Four-star Aamaury Fountain, No. 133 NATL. (No. 18 CB)

Four-star Amare Nugent, No. 223 NATL. (No. 26 CB)

Safety

Three-star Kailib Dillard, No. 482 NATL. (No. 42 SAF)