Florida Gators make big move in Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings

Jon Sumrall and Florida are quickly gaining steam on the recruiting trail.

To close February, they landed a commitment from coveted three-star tight end Jackson Ballinger, beating out Indiana, Missouri, Auburn and a host of others. Just a few weeks later, they got even more good news. Almost three months after decommitting from Florida after Billy Napier’s firing, four-star athlete Tramond Collins has re-committed to the Gators and Sumrall.

Collins has been to Gainesville multiple times since he backed off his pledge, and those visits helped to seal the deal for Florida. Sumrall took a particular interest in his recruitment and was regularly in contact — both on his visits and outside of them.

With him in the fold, the Gators now move to No. 15 nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings after previously being unranked. Going solely off average rating per commit, UF sits at No. 12 with a pair of four-stars in Collins and Rivals 300 cornerback Amare Nugent.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Collins is listed as an athlete but is being recruited by the Gators to play wide receiver at the next level. During his visits, they compared him to Georgia Tech star transfer wideout Eric Singleton Jr., who played for offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner previously with the Yellow Jackets.

Gators add another dynamic playmaker

Collins was a jack-of-all-trades as a junior Cottondale, playing multiple positions on offense and starring on defense. On the offensive side, he carried 41 times for 600 yards (14.6 YPC) and nine touchdowns as running back.

In the receiving game, he was an equally dangerous big-play threat. In 10 games, he caught 36 passes for 613 yards and five more scores. Counting his kick-returning duties, Collins accounted for more than 1,400 all-purpose yards across 10 games.

The Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services, tabs him as the No. 106 prospect nationally, No. 4 athlete, and No. 11 recruit in the Sunshine State this cycle.