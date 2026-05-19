Florida Gators up to 11 blue-chip commitments after latest addition

Florida‘s new coaching staff has flexed its muscles early on the recruiting trail in the 2027 cycle, and the Gators are putting together a monster first full class under Jon Sumrall.

With their latest commitment on Tuesday — four-star wideout Elias Pearl — UF holds the No. 8 crop in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, trailing just behind Ohio State, Notre Dame and rival Miami for a top-5 class.

Florida landed seven commitments in the month of April alone, including Five-Star Plus+ offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, four-star quarterback Davin Davidson, blue-chip offensive lineman Peyton Miller, and cornerback Aamaury Fountain, who Rivals ranks as a top-25 prospect in the country.

May has been kind to them as well. Early in the month, they secured two more blue-chip commitments with the announcements of four-star safety Kalib Dillard and top-100 offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson in the span of just a few hours. A day later, coveted defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou also committed. That weekend, the Gators beat out Clemson, Georgia and Tennessee for four-star running back Andrew Beard.

This past week, they won out for coveted defensive lineman Cain Van Norden. He chose UF over Georgia, Ole Miss and Maryland, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett. Each of the four were set to get official visits this summer, but Van Norden has opted to lock in with the Gators.

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UF continues to stock up on blue-chip talent

Pearl, who Rivals ranks as the No. 55 overall prospect and No. 9 wideout in the class, added his name to the commit list Tuesday afternoon.

“Florida always stood out,” Pearl told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I grew up watching them, they have always had great players, and the new staff really did a great job recruiting me. After they offered, I visited, and I loved it.”

The Port Charlotte (Fla.) star said the Gators separated themselves early and never really lost momentum throughout the process.

“The biggest reasons I chose Florida were the love I have for Florida, the direction the program is going in and my relationships with the coaches. It is a great staff. They make it feel like family.”

The Gators are up to 16 commits in total now, with 11 ranking as either four- or five-star prospects in the Rivals Industry Ranking. Six rank as a top-10 player at their respective positions, and their 11 blue-chip commits are the fourth-most in the country behind Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

That kind of talent acquisition, along with the early success they’ve had in the portal, will be a major key for turning the ship around in Gainesville.

Florida Gators commitments by position

Quarterback

Four-star Davin Davidson, No. 113 NATL. (No. 9 QB)

Running back

Four-star Andrew Beard, No. 166 NATL. (No. 9 RB)

Wide receiver

Four-star Elias Pearl, No. 95 NATL. (No. 17 WR)

Four-star Tramond Collins, No. 115 NATL. (No. 20 WR)

Four-star Anthony Jennings, No. 292 NATL. (No. 45 WR)

Tight end

Three-star Tommy Douglas, No. 338 NATL. (No. 19 TE)

Three-star Jackson Ballinger, No. 401 NATL. (No. 24 TE)

Offensive line

Five-Star Plus+ Maxwell Hiller, No. 3 NATL. (No. 1 IOL)

Four-star Elijah Hutcheson, No. 91 NATL. (No. 7 OT)

Four-star Peyton Miller, No. 130 NATL. (No. 10 IOL)

Defensive line

Three-star Stive-Bentley Keumajou, No. 480 NATL. (No. 49 DL)

Three-star De’Voun Kendrick, No. 534 NATL. (No. 56 DL)

Three-star Cain Van Norden, No. 841 NATL. (No. 84 DL)

Cornerback

Four-star Aamaury Fountain, No. 133 NATL. (No. 18 CB)

Four-star Amare Nugent, No. 223 NATL. (No. 26 CB)

Safety

Three-star Kailib Dillard, No. 482 NATL. (No. 42 SAF)