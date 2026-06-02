Florida Gators win out for Rivals top-100 OT Kennedee Jackson

Florida has added another massive piece to its class after their big official visit weekend, securing a commitment from four-star Lithonia (Ga.) offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson.

The hulking 6’6, 300-pounder chose the Gators over LSU, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Georgia and Auburn. He was originally set to commit on June 10, but opted to jump in the boat with Florida after his official visit over the weekend.

“Florida really stood out to me because of the energy. Everywhere I’ve been, they haven’t really been like Florida’s energy with the people around,” he told GatorsOnline.com after his visit.

Jackson is the No. 139 overall prospect and No. 14 offensive tackle in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

Rivals, however, is higher on him than both 247Sports and ESPN. In the latest Rivals300 rankings, he was tabbed as the No. 100 prospect in the country, No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 11 recruit in the Peach State.

He is the fourth commitment along the offensive line for the Gators, who have already landed pledges from Five-Star Plus+ interior lineman Maxwell Hiller, top-100 prospect Elijah Hutcheson and four-star interior lineman Peyton Miller. Adding Jackson to that crop gives OL coach Phil Trautwein one of the country’s best classes in his first recruiting cycle under new coach Jon Sumrall.

Jackson is already the 18th pledge in total for UF, which sits at No. 6 nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Sumrall and Co. have now landed 15 commitments since April 1, taking a class that hovered around the top 25 to one very firmly in contention to finish as one of the elite crops both in the SEC and nationally.