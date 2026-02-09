Florida High School Football: Nease announces 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Florida, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Another Florida high school football team that went ahead and released their 2026 schedule is Nease High School, which finished last season with a 9-3 record and reached the third round of the Class 6A postseason, falling to F. W. Buchholz, 29-17.

The Panthers featured one of the top defensive units in the state, led by Oklahoma signee Jacob Curry and Kru Casey at linebackers. Nease has one of the toughest schedules in the 904 as the Panthers will play a stretch of games in the first half of the 2026 season where they face St. Augustine, Mainland and Mandarin.

It’s official! Our 2026 schedule is set.



Back in The Jungle soon | #NEASE

Nease High School, led by head coach Collin Drafts, were one of the top football programs out of the Northeast Florida region from the 2025 season as the Panthers reached the region semifinal round of the FHSAA Class 6A playoffs. The Panthers finished with a record of 9-3 and are slated to return multiple key starters from this past season, including defensive backs Jayden Haynes and Kash Kolbow.

Nease High School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 14 – Ed White (preseason)

Aug. 21 – Creekside

Aug. 28 – at St. Augustine

Sep. 4 – Mainland

Sep. 11 – Mandarin

Sep. 25 – Beachside

Oct. 2 – Riverside

Oct. 9 – at Duncan U. Fletcher

Oct. 16 – at Bartram Trail

Oct. 23 – Ponte Vedra

Oct. 29 – at University Christian

The Panthers ended this past season finishing ranked No. 29 in the final 2025 Florida High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Nease High School

Nease High School, located in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, is known for its strong academic programs and competitive athletics. As a part of the St. Johns County School District, it offers a variety of sports, with the Panthers representing the school in numerous competitions. The school is dedicated to fostering student achievement both in the classroom and on the field.

