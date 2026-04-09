Florida beats out Georgia for 4-star QB Davin Davidson: 'I know where I want to be'

Davin Davidson didn’t just pick a school when committing to Florida. He picked a place that felt like home.

The four-star quarterback out of Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney, ranked No. 132 in the Rivals Industry Rankings, pulled the trigger after a busy and fast-moving spring, giving the Gators a major win at the position.

“This one just felt different,” Davidson told Rivals. “It started last year when I went to Florida four or five times. I liked it with the old staff too. Then every time I was around Florida, it felt natural. It felt like where I’m supposed to be. The more I visited, the more it felt like home.”

After leading his team to a state title in December, Davidson’s recruitment exploded.

He entered the new year with just six offers. By the end of January, that number pushed close to 30. Despite the surge, Davidson stayed patient and worked through the process deliberately.

“I wanted to go through it the right way,” he said. “Get out, see schools, talk to coaches and really understand everything. I didn’t want to guess — I wanted to know.”

Florida made sure its message was clear early.

“They showed me I was a priority — not just showed me, but told me,” Davidson said. “At junior day, I got to see the new staff and players in person, and the energy stood out. Everybody looked like they wanted to be there.”

Davidson knows when he made the decision

A return visit this spring ultimately sealed the decision.

“I went back in the spring, saw the scrimmage, talked to players and met with the coaches again,” Davidson said. “That visit really solidified things.

“In the middle of that last visit on March 28, it hit me. After the first team period, I knew it was Florida. I knew that’s where I wanted to be.

“Going into that visit, it was probably 75-25, Florida. But by the time I left, I knew it was home. At that point, there was no doubt in my mind.”

The feeling he had built over time only grew stronger.

“It felt like home from the start, and every time I went back, it felt more and more like home,” he said.

Davidson is a firm believer in the Florida staff

Georgia and Miami made strong pushes late in the process.

“It got really tight with Georgia,” Davidson said. “Miami was up there, too, before they took another quarterback.”

Still, Florida never lost its grip.

Multiple things separated the Gators from the Bulldogs in the end.

“The biggest thing for me was the culture and the history,” Davidson said. “It’s second to none. No matter the year or who is playing, Florida is always going to have that.”

He also believes in the direction of the program under Jon Sumrall and his staff.

“I really believe in Coach Sumrall and what he’s building,” Davidson said. “He wins. He’s a great coach.

“Coach Faulkner is a genius. He adapts to his quarterback, and that excites me. I know I’m going to be developed there.”

Winning — and long-term development — factored heavily into the decision.

“We’re going to win a lot of games,” he said. “I have no doubt about that. And at the end of the day, I want to get to the NFL. If you play at Florida, you’re going to be in that conversation.”

Davidson sees a program on the rise.

“I see Florida changing things quickly,” he said. “It’s SEC football, so nothing is easy, but it’s about the players buying in, taking pride in the school and going hard every day.”

Davin Davidson is locked in with Florida

With his decision made, Davidson has shut things down.

“My recruitment is over,” he said. “I’m only taking one official visit, and that’s to Florida.”

There’s no wavering.

“I’m not one of those guys who is going to keep looking around,” Davidson said. “I’m a loyal guy, and my loyalty is to Florida. My commitment to Florida is 100 percent.”