Florida lands a commitment from 4-star OL Peyton Miller: 'I fit their program very well'

The Gators are stacking talent in their 2027 recruiting class and added another huge domino on Monday

Four-star interior offensive lineman Peyton Miller committed to Florida, which has come on fiercely in this recruitment since the new staff arrived in Gainesville.

Miller logged his first visit to The Swamp this spring and the Gators were the first to hit Anna (Texas) Hight his spring to check on the prized target.

It sparked a 72-hour whirlwind, which ultimately led to Miller’s pledge.

“I fit their program very well. Coach Traut is one of the best, if not the best, OL coach in college football right now,” Miller told Rivals. “He’s very good developmentally and has put a lot of guys in the NFL. Their scheme excites me. Coach Sum is a good dude. I’ve sat down to talk to him several times. How he goes about things, he’s proven himself, and he’s won everywhere he’s gone, and I believe he will do the same at Florida.”

Position coach Phil Trautwein has spearheaded Florida’s efforts with Miller and was previously recruiting the four-star OL at Penn State.

The Gators surged past Texas Tech, Clemson, Arizona State and Texas for the touted multi-sport athlete.

“They made me feel like a priority. Being the first stop of the spring, they really treated me like that,” said Miller, the Rivals Industry Ranking No. 10 OL in the 2027 class.

“They want to build the best OL class in 2027 and overall, and they’ve preached that so much,” he continued. “They got five-star OL Maxwell Hiller commited. Talking to him, building rel with him … he’s been recruiting me hard as well. That, and the strength staff at Florida is amazing. The nutrition staff as well. That’s what excites me.”