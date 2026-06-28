Florida lands first 2028 commitment from 4-star WR Armani Strong

Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Fla.) four-star wide receiver Armani Strong has committed to Florida. He becomes the Gators’ first pledge in the 2028 recruiting cycle.

He chose head coach Jon Sumrall and UF over Miami and Florida State, among others.

Strong is the No. 210 overall prospect and No. 31 WR in the 2028 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 29 junior in the Sunshine State.

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The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder made his way to Gainesville for a camp and Florida’s “Grill in the Ville” recruiting cookout earlier this month. After spending some time around the new-look SEC program, Strong is making an early commitment.

Playing for one of the top high school football programs in Florida and the nation, Strong is gearing up for a huge junior campaign this fall. Rivals’ high school analyst Andy Villamarzo has more on Chaminade-Madonna Prep here.

This story will be updated.