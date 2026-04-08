Florida lands Five-Star Plus+ prospect, makes big move up team recruiting rankings

It looks like Jon Sumrall and the Florida Gators are about to go on a recruiting heater and the first massive domino dropped on Wednesday night.

Coatesville (Pa.) Five-Star Plus+ interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that he’s committed to Florida, giving the new staff in Gainesville their first big win on the trail in the 2027 cycle.

The Gators beat out Alabama, Tennessee and Ohio State for the 6-foot-5.5, 305-pounder. Hiller is the No. 4 overall prospect and No. 1 IOL in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies.

“The relationship I have with Coach (Phil) Trautwein goes back to eighth grade,” Hiller told Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong. “Coach Sumrall is a really good guy. I had a couple good meetings with him and he can help me accomplish my dreams as well.”

With Hiller in the mix, Florida moved from No. 18 to No. 10 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. It jumped the likes of Ole Miss, Nebraska, Texas and Tennessee.

Hiller is commit No. 4 for UF this cycle. He now flanks Cottondale (Fla.) four-star athlete Tramond Collins, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage four-star cornerback Amare Nugent and Centerburg (Ohio) three-star tight end Jackson Ballinger.

Scout’s Take on Max Hiller

Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power previously wrote this of Hiller as a prospect:

“Interior offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller adds a fifth star from Rivals and ascends into the top 10 of the Rivals300. The 6-foot-5 305-pounder had dominant film as a junior at Coatesville (Pa.) High that is deserving of being ranked as the top interior offensive lineman in 2027 at this juncture. Hiller pairs his ready-to-play size with plus movement skills and elite play strength. He locks on defensive linemen and imposes his will, driving defenders out of the play with regularity. Hiller is a nasty, physical competitor who works to finish blocks with authority. The coordination and hand placement also stand out. Given his advanced skill set, Hiller could be equipped for an early impact at the college level.”