Florida lands Top 100 WR Elias Pearl: 'They have been my dream school growing up'

Earlier this year, Elias Pearl emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the country.

The Port Charlotte (Fla.) standout exploded on the camp and 7-on-7 circuit, picked up national attention and quickly became a priority target for programs across the country. One offer stood above the rest, though.

Florida — his dream school.

From the moment the Gators offered, Florida set the pace in Pearl’s recruitment, and now the four-star wide receiver has committed to the in-state program over Ole Miss.

Pearl, the No. 55 prospect in the Rivals300, chose Florida after building strong relationships with the coaching staff and buying into the direction of the program.

“Florida always stood out,” Pearl told Rivals. “I grew up watching them, they have always had great players, and the new staff really did a great job recruiting me. After they offered, I visited, and I loved it.”

The Gators separated themselves early and never really lost momentum throughout the process.

“The biggest reasons I chose Florida were the love I have for Florida, the direction the program is going in and my relationships with the coaches. It is a great staff. They make it feel like family.”

Pearl is excited about his future as a Gator

Pearl visited Gainesville three times during the recruiting process, and every trip strengthened his connection to the program.

“What excites me about Florida is their culture and history of winning,” Pearl said. “They’ve been my dream school growing up.

“The vibe is great there. I just feel like I’m at home whenever I visit.”

One coach who made a major impact was new head coach Jon Sumrall.

“Coach Sumrall is a great guy to be around,” Pearl said. “I love his energy. Coach Sumrall has a history of winning, and I like how determined and dedicated he is to this game. I feel like he definitely brought a winning mentality to Florida.”