Florida OL Nico Ramos commits to Syracuse

Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage offensive lineman Nico Ramos tells Rivals he has committed to Syracuse.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound Ramos chose to play for head coach Fran Brown and the Orange over Rutgers.

”The culture 100 percent,” Ramos said.

”Coach Brown builds a program of excellence and success here. Coach Castillo is one of the best coaches in the game and I truly believe he’ll get me as far as I can possibly go in this game.”

West Virginia, Northwestern and Duke were among the other schools that offered Ramos who becomes commit No. 15 for the Orange in the 2027 class.

Syracuse checked all the boxes.

”The connections for sure, the school itself sets you up for success and Coach Brown makes it a point for you to succeed no matter what.”