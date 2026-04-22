Florida safety John Gay III commits to Notre Dame

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna safety John Gay III didn’t need much time in South Bend.

A multi-day visit to Notre Dame last week was enough to lock in his decision, as the 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back quickly saw what separated the Irish from the rest of his recruitment.

“It is not just about football at Notre Dame,” Gay told Rivals. “It is about life and about life after football. Notre Dame offers the best on and off the field. That was a big part of my decision.”

Programs like Florida, Ole Miss and Syracuse were firmly in the mix, but once Gay got on campus and spent extended time with the staff, the picture became clear.

“On my visit, everything was perfect,” he said. “I spent time with the coaches, I learned more about the school, they showed me how they want to use me and it was everything I was looking for.”

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Relationships played a major role in getting him to that point and ultimately sealing the decision.

Safeties coach Jevaughn Codlin and assistant wide receivers coach Shaun Shivers were central figures throughout the process.

“I already have that relationship with coach Shivers,” Gay said. “He is from Chaminade, and he was my track coach a couple of years ago. We have a great connection; he is a coach I know well, and it is great to have him up there. He has unmatched energy.

“Coach J-Cod knows a lot about safeties. On the visit, he showed me a lot. I learned a lot just being around him. He is a good teacher, he is easy to talk to, and we got a lot closer on the visit.”

That combination of familiarity, development, and a clear vision checked every box.

“It’s a great place, and the coaches set the standard,” Gay said. “They develop players, and they produce top defensive backs every year. It fits me perfectly.”