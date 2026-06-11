Florida State adds commitment from 2028 ATH Chayse Brown

Ruskin (Fla.) Lennard athlete Chayse Brown announced his commitment to Florida State on Thursday. He chose the in-state Seminoles over offers from programs such as Nebraska, Pittsburgh and UNLV.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound standout pulled the trigger less than a day after receiving an offer at Florida State’s 7-on-7 camp.

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“After a great 7on7 at fsu with @LennardFootball extremely blessed to receive my 15 offer from fsu🍢🍢,” Brown wrote on social media.

Rivals ranks Brown as the No. 25 athlete in the 2028 recruiting class and the No. 90 prospect in the state of Florida.

The Rivals Industry Rankings, an equally weighted formula that utilizes the three major recruiting services, slots Brown as the No. 626 prospect in the country. He ranks as the No. 29 athlete prospect and No. 86 player in Florida regardless of position.

Brown caught 20 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns last fall for a Longhorns team that went 8-3 on the season. He also contributed defensively, logging six total tackles and an interception.

The three-star prospect is one of just 18 members of the 2028 class to commit this early in the cycle, and the first for Mike Norvell‘s program.