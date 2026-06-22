Florida State adds LB CJ Ohuabunwa to 2027 class

Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian three-star linebacker CJ Ohuabunwa has committed to Florida State, he announced on Monday.

He chose the Seminoles over Virginia Tech, Louisville and Kansas.

Ohuabunwa is the No. 98 LB and No. 124 player in Georgia in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He checks in as the No. 1,102 prospect overall.

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Mike Norvell and FSU have a new addition to their 2027 class. The ‘Noles got the Peach State LB down to Tallahassee for an official visit and have now quickly swiped his commitment. The trip came together at the last minute, but both parties are glad it worked out.

“You think about the tradition at the school, you think about what the school is about, what it’s done, that’s somewhere I want to be,” Ohuabunwa told Warchant.com after his OV.

Ohuabunwa is the 12th commit for the ACC program this cycle. The FSU class ranks 37th nationally, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

He’s coming off a humongous junior campaign for Greater Atlanta Christian. Ohuabunwa finished the 2025 season with 117 total tackles, per MaxPreps. He averaged nine tackles per game, a three-tackle increase from his sophomore season.

More on FSU’s 2027 class

There’s been ebbs and flows on the recruiting trail for Norvell and staff so far this cycle. Florida State expects to recruit at a high level, and while it has won out for some coveted targets, there’s more to be had and it wants to keep some momentum rolling into the end of the summer.

St. Frances Academy (Md.) four-star safety Jernard Albright was a big flip from South Carolina earlier this month. He’s the class headliner, checking in as the No. 184 recruit and No. 17 safety in the nation. The first 10 days of June also brought commitments from Kingsland (Ga.) Camden County four-star wide receiver Sean Green and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic four-star running back Jayden Miles.

“What excites me most about the fit at Florida State is how well I see myself in their culture and system. The coaching staff has a clear vision, and I believe they can help me develop both on and off the field,” Miles told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

“I love the energy around the program, the standard they hold players to, and the opportunity to compete at a high level while being part of a team that’s focused on winning championships. It feels like a place where I can grow as a player and as a person.”

Other top commits in the class include: Largo (Fla.) Indian Rocks Christian four-star EDGE Anthony Cavallaro, Roswell (Ga.) three-star EDGE Jaxon Holly, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cypress Bay three-star Jemari Foreman and Lake Cormorant (Miss.) three-star defensive lineman Eric Vaulx Jr.