Florida State adds Peach State offensive tackle to 2026 recruiting class

Douglasville (Ga.) New Manchester offensive tackle Donald Akhibi signed a letter-of-intent with Florida State on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-7, 275-pound Akhibi saw things pick up with the Seminoles on Monday and now he’s set to play his college football in Tallahassee.

“The tradition of offensive line play and education the university has is very major to me,” Akhibi said. “I can be developed on and off the field.”

Akhibi becomes commit No. 34 for head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles in the 2026 class, adding to a haul the Rivals Industry ranks No. 14 nationally. He said he was recruited by Devin Rispress and Herb Hand.

New Manchester head coach Olton Downs loves the upside Akhibi has.

“What I love about Donald, he trusts and believes everything. He takes his drill to the fields and applies them. I’m so proud, from everything to the field work, weight room work, parents believing in him has come to fruition. I’m proud of that.

“I believe if Donald continues working he has NFL ability. Not every day you look up and see a 6-7 young man with unbelievable length that is super coachable. I’ve had some big-time linemen and he has the most potential out of all of them, His ability to bend, his contact courage nad put his face in there. we’re jsut scratching the surface with this young man.”

Akhibi has yet to visit Florida State but looks forward to getting to Tallahassee as soon as he can.

“Coach Ris has been instrumental in getting this process going and connecting all the dots,” Downs said.

Assistant coach Evan Mann also talked about what FSU is getting in Akhibi.

“This kid is a hard worker,” Mann said. “Goes the extra mile to get whatever he’s working at done. This summer he would try and walk to practice. Get in my car. He goes the extra mile. Stays after practice, gets more work on the sled, his steps, he goes over and beyond.

“His potential. He has a very huge upside. At one point Donald was 300 pounds. He can carry that weight.”

Other offers for Akhibi included Florida Atlanta, FIU and Georgia State.