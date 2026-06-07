Florida State flips 4-star safety Jernard Albright from South Carolina

St. Frances Academy (Md.) four-star safety Jernard Albright has flipped his commitment from South Carolina to Florida State, according to Warchant.com.

Albright is in Tallahassee this weekend and is now locking in with Mike Norvell and the Seminoles. He was committed to South Carolina since Christmas day.

Albright is the No. 176 overall prospect and No. 12 safety in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 5 player in Maryland.

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The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder, who originally hails from Springfield, Ga., is taking his official visit to FSU this weekend. He’s leaving as a headlining member of the ‘Noles’ 2027 recruiting class. He becomes commit No. 8 for Norvell and Co. this cycle and is easily the highest-ranked member of the haul for the ACC program.

Back in April, Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported that Florida State was making a serious run at flipping Albright. It has now closed the deal as it aims to garner some momentum on the recruiting trail this summer.

“Florida State has been consistent in its approach, building relationships and making Albright a priority — and that has his full attention heading into the summer,” Simmons wrote. “The connection dates back to last season, when Albright visited Tallahassee for the Miami game prior to his commitment, giving him early familiarity with the program.”

FSU vying for recruiting surge

With Albright now in the fold, Florida State has the nation’s No. 37 recruiting class, according to the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. The Seminoles are yearning for some positivity ahead of the upcoming season and a few big blue-chip commitments would do the trick.

Albright is one of three four-stars in the mix for FSU, alongside Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County four-star linebacker Gregory Batson and Largo (Fla.) Indian Rocks Christian four-star EDGE Anthony Cavallaro.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) three-star safety Jemari Foreman is the other listed defensive back in the class alongside Albright — who also becomes the first June pledge for the program. The FSU class can be seen in full here.

Scouting Jernard Albright

Last month, Rivals’ Greg Biggins discussed what Albright brings to the gridiron:

“Three-phase playmaker who along with safety, sees action at receiver and special teams. Physical player and one of the biggest hitters in the ’27 class. Can get downhill in a hurry and is a heat seeking missile from his safety position. Big frame at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and plays with an enforcer mentality. Runs well and shows plenty of range. Makes plays sideline to sideline and has the size and athleticism to move around and play multiple spots in a defense. Has the toughness and physicality to play some in the box if you wanted more speed in your front 7 but projects at safety and looks like a potential early impact player in college with an NFL ceiling.”