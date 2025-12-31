Florida State off to strong start in 2027 recruiting class

Coming off a second straight disappointing season on the field, the vibes around Florida State‘s football program haven’t been stellar in recent months.

The ‘Noles limped to a 5-7 finish after being ranked in the top-10 of the AP poll in September, and there was no shortage of speculation about Mike Norvell’s job. Ultimately, FSU’s administration gave him another year, and he’ll look to upgrade the roster both with the team’s recruiting class and in the transfer portal.

FSU also has to keep chipping away at future recruiting classes, and is actually off to a strong start in 2027.

Despite three early decommitments, they still hold four commitments and have a group that currently ranks No. 13 nationally in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Leading the class is four-star safety Mekhi Williams, who is an Under Armour All-American as a junior.

He has heard from a number of other programs recently, but remains committed to FSU for a reason.

“Mike Norvell,” Williams recently told Rivals of why he remains committed to the Seminoles. “He shows a lot of love. He’s a good person. Florida State is a really good school education-wise, too.”

Williams is the No. 11 safety in the country and one of two blue-chip commits for the ‘Noles.

Three more coveted prospects round out FSU’s class

He is joined by highly touted four-star lineabacker Gregory Batson, who gave Norvell and Co. his commitment in early November.

The nation’s No. 18 linebacker, he has been high on FSU for quite some time but has been visiting other schools in recent months. Still, he remains solidly committed.

“They’re not giving up on Norvell, keeping hope on him,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons on Tuesday. “Things like that. This year is a big make-it-or-break-it year and they have trust he will make it. Just the connections they keep building. Even after the year they had they keep checking up on me.”

Along with Batson and Williams, FSU has early pledges from a pair of local three-stars in cornerback Jemari Foreman and tight end Connor Winn. Both committed to FSU prior to the 2025 season.

