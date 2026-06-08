Florida State surges late, adds commitment from 4-star RB Jayden Miles: 'I love the energy around the program'

Florida State made a sizable impression on four-star RB Jayden Miles back on campus at the top of the summer.

The Seminoles surged past Ohio State, LSU, and others to secure a commitment from the Rivals Industry Ranking No. 27 running back in the 2027 class.

Head coach Mike Norvell, position coach Kam Martin, and assistant Gabe Fertitta have played expanded roles in courting one of the best in Louisiana to Tallahassee.

“One of the biggest highlights of getting back to Florida State University was reconnecting with Mike Norvell, Coach Kam, and Coach Gabe. Being around them again reminded me why I connected with the program in the first place. They made me feel welcomed, and it was great to sit down and talk football, development, and my future,” Miles told Rivals after his official visit.

“What excites me most about the fit at Florida State is how well I see myself in their culture and system. The coaching staff has a clear vision, and I believe they can help me develop both on and off the field. I love the energy around the program, the standard they hold players to, and the opportunity to compete at a high level while being part of a team that’s focused on winning championships. It feels like a place where I can grow as a player and as a person.”