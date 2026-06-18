Florida surged past Tennessee to land LB Tre Geathers' commitment

When Florida offered Tre Geathers in early April, Tennessee was the team to beat.

The Volunteers had been involved from the beginning. They had built strong relationships, hosted multiple visits and spent months setting the pace for one of the Carolinas’ top linebackers.

Two months later, Florida completed one of the more impressive recruiting surges of the cycle.

The Gators landed a commitment from Geathers, a three-star linebacker out of Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School, beating Tennessee, Georgia and South Carolina for his pledge.

The battle went down to the wire.

Florida’s official visit proved to be the turning point.

“I think after my official visit, just getting to be around everyone and getting to see the culture and stuff like that put Florida on top,” Geathers told Rivals. “The academics, the school history, and learning more about the scheme all helped Florida move up.

“The official visit is when they overtook Tennessee. On that visit, things changed. It was a great visit.”

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The visit gave Geathers a chance to see the program from a different perspective.

What stood out most was the energy inside the building.

“The energy within the building really stood out. When I went there for my official visit, it was highly motivating. It felt like they had a chip on their shoulder. Everyone is ready to turn the program around. It’s a new slate.”

Geathers believes in the staff in Gainesville

Geathers also believes Jon Sumrall and the current staff has a clear vision for the future.

“No matter what, this is probably the coaching staff that’s going to be there my entire time there,” he said. “That stability was key. I think I fit really well in what they do. I think it’s the best opportunity for me and my family. The people, the energy, and the culture at Florida were all right for me.”

Linebackers coach Greg Gasparato played a major role in the decision.

“Ever since they offered me, he’s done a great job recruiting me,” Geathers said. “He’s calling me pretty much every day, checking on me and seeing how I’m doing.

“After getting to know him, I feel like he truly cares about his players, not just on the field but off the field too. The way he teaches the game is something I understand, and I think he can help me reach my maximum potential.”

Geathers is excited to play for Sumrall.

“I think he sets the tone for the whole program. After getting to interact with him, I think he’s setting the standard for what he wants the program to be like, and he’s holding everyone to that standard.

“What I really like is how he’s a very straightforward guy. He’s not going to play games or beat around the bush. He’s going to be straightforward with you, and that’s something I really respect in a coach.”

Before Florida entered the picture, Tennessee appeared to have the edge.

By the end of the official visit process, the Gators had changed the conversation.

“Florida is right for me,” Geathers said. “It is the fit for me. I love the vision Coach Sumrall has for the program. The culture is right.”