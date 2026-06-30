Former Cal DB commit Myles Baker flips to UCLA: 'End of the day I had to follow my heart.'

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive back Myles Baker committed to Cal back in March but just announced he’s flipping his pledge to UCLA.

Baker officially visited UCLA back on June 12 and then took a mid-week trip to Cal June 16-18. He was expected to visit LSU the weekend of June 19 but canceled the trip and when he did, it was assumed he had shut down his recruitment and was 100% locked in with the Bears.

Baker instead was back at UCLA that Friday (19th) and again on Sunday (21st). After mulling over the decision for the last week, the talented safety decided to flip his commitment and will now play for the Bruins.

“It was really tough, I was torn,” Baker said. “End of the day, I just had to follow my heart and felt most comfortable at UCLA. The visit there really opened my eyes, it exceeded my expectations and it felt like home.

“More than that though, I really believe in coach Chesney, his plan in place and how I can be successful on and off the field. He’s a winner, he has won everywhere he’s gone and I know he’s going to do big things at UCLA and I’m excited to be a part of that turn around.”

Baker said his comfort level went beyond just Bob Chesney but with the players and coaches.

“I already know a lot of the guys on the team,” Baker said. “I like the energy and vibe and everyone is on the same page. Everyone really believes in the direction the program is going in.

“The staff has been great with me, starting with Gabe Lynn, who stayed on me even before coach Chesney was hired. I really like Colin Hitschler (DC) and D Mike (Anthony DiMichele, safety coach) as well. I’ve built a great relationship with them in a short time and love the scheme fit all around.”

Baker is a big safety who will move around and said the plan is to line up in multiple positions.

“They feel I’m a prototype Big Ten safety,” Baker said. “I can play the pass and the run. I’m physical enough to play in the box and impact the run game but also have the range to play deep and impact the passing game.

“I’m just really relieved this is settled. It was stressful for me these past couple of weeks but I feel good about my decision and I’m excited to be a Bruin.”

Baker is one of the top safety prospects in the country and is currently rated the No. 286 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He’s rated No. 210 in the Rivals 300 and the No. 19 player in the state.