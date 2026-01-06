Former Michigan signee Andre Clarke commits to Kentucky

Former Michigan four-star defensive back signee Andre Clarke has committed to Kentucky, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Clarke was given a release from his signing by the Wolverines on Monday and quickly moved to get in the Wildcats’ class. He previously committed to the Wolverines in June over the likes of Kentucky, SMU and Tennessee. He signed with the Wolverines during the Early Signing Period last month, but circumstances changed when head coach Sherrone Moore was fired a week later after an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

“It’s crazy hearing about the news, but time will tell on what I’ll be doing,” Clarke said at the time of Moore’s firing. “Because Coach Moore and his staff were a huge reason for my commitment.”

The 6-foot, 165-pounder is No. 229 overall prospect in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He also ranks as the nation’s No. 23 safety and No. 5 recruit in Virginia.

Clarke has longstanding connections with Kentucky

According to KSR’s Jacob Polacheck, Clarke cited a longtime relationship with new Kentucky defensive coordinator Jay Bateman as a key factor in his decision. Clarke was recruited by the Wildcats’ previous staff and even took a visit to Lexington.

Now, with a new coaching staff on board he is excited to part of the new era in Big Blue Nation.

“I believe in the new coaching staff and the rebuild,” Clarke told KSR. “I believe in Coach [Will] Stein. I feel like he’s going to change the program for us. I believe in the guys, and they’re going to get the best out of me when I go.”

He’s the 14th high school signee for the Wildcats, who are quickly working to rebuild their roster. In addition to the prep players coming in, Stein and Co. have already landed nine transfer commitments since the portal opened on January 2.

