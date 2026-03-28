Former Oregon commit Drew Fielder flips to USC and breaks down why he chose the Trojans

Anaheim (Calif.) Servite offensive lineman Drew Fielder just flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC and broke down his decision.

Almost as soon as the Trojans offered Fielder, there was the feeling this was more a matter of when, not if. The talented tackle has so many strong ties to USC and Fielder decided to make the move now.

“I really loved Oregon, this wasn’t anything against them,” Fielder said. “USC is the only school I would have de-committed for. This is a dream opportunity for me and one I just couldn’t pass up.

“Ever since I was a kid, USC was the dream for me. I’ve talked about it before, my dad went there and my grandfather and great uncle won a National Championship as well. Not many players get to live out their dream but I do so I’m obviously very excited right now.”

USC offered in late February and Fielder visited the campus twice over the last month.

“My visits were incredible,” Fielder said. “It felt like they went above and beyond with me on that first trip. I had some great conversations with the coaching staff, was able to watch practice and then went over to the Coliseum so it was a great experience for sure.

“We talked about everything and not just football. Of course football was a big part and we talked about the timing of the offer, how they wanted to lock in the ’26 class first. They had a chance to evaluate me more as a player and person and told me I was who they wanted and things moved quick from there.”

The original plan for Fielder was to visit Oregon for Spring ball in April and then make a final decision. After talking things over more with his family, he decided there was no need to delay the decision.

“I knew USC was the place for me, I had no doubts,” Fielder said. “I didn’t want to waste their time and drag it out when I knew I was going to be committing to USC at some point.

“Like I said, Oregon was great with and I have nothing but respect for all the coaches, especially coach Terry and coach Lanning. USC is home for me and I had to follow my heart.”

For Fielder, it wasn’t just a football decision or location. Academics played a big role too.

“I know what a USC degree can do, I’ve seen it first hand with my dad,” Fielder said. “He got his MBA from USC so I’ve seen the USC family and network and how powerful it is.

“I know everyone talks a lot about NIL but for me, I’m looking more for that NFL contract and that’s ultimately the dream for me. I think I can achieve all my goals right here at home. I’m playing for a great staff and a great program that’s on the rise and get a great degree so it’s really the best of all the worlds for me here.”

New to offensive line, Fielder just getting his feet wet

Fielder is currently rated the No. 131 player nationally and the No. 14 offensive tackle in the country in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He’s only played one year of offensive tackle after converting from tight end a year ago so he’s not even close to reaching his full potential.

Fielder draws raves from his OL coach at Servite, Frank Kalil, who had two sons play at USC, Matt and Ryan.

“He’s an NFL guy if he keeps working,” Kalil said. “He’s so strong and athletic. The thing I love is his work ethic and how hard he trains. We can’t make it hard enough for him. He’s put on 40 pounds in the last year and still looks lean. He’s a baby and still needs development but the sky is the limit and he’ll end up one of the best if not the best I’ve ever worked with.”