Former pro guard TJ Clark decommits from Ole Miss

Former G League and pro guard TJ Clark has decommitted from Ole Miss, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-3, 22-year-old committed to Chris Beard and the Rebels in mid-December but has now decided to reopen his recruitment.

Clark, a native of Covington, Georgia, has spent the past few years in the pro ranks, including stops with Overtime Elite, the NBA G League, and most recently a season in Mexico.

He attended Newton High School before signing a professional deal with Overtime Elite (OTE) from 2021 to 2023. After two seasons at OTE, Clark went on to play in the NBA G League in the 2023-24 season for two teams — the Ontario Clippers and Texas Legends. With Ontario, he averaged 3.9 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field. Following a trade to the Texas Legends, he averaged 4.8 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 41.5% from the field.

In the 2024-25 season, Clark suited up for Rayos de Hermosillo, a top professional team in Mexico that participates in the Circuito de Baloncesto de la Costa del Pacífico (CIBACOPA) league. The Rayos are among the league’s most successful teams, winning multiple championships. During his one year stint there, Clark averaged 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 42% from the field and 34% from three.







