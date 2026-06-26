Four-star ATH Bode Sparrow commits to Oklahoma: 'they were the best all around fit for me'

Kaysville (Utah) Davis athlete Bode Sparrow announced his commitment to Oklahoma and went in-depth on why he chose the Sooners.

After narrowing his list to a final four that also included BYU, Oregon and Utah, Sparrow will play his college ball at Oklahoma.

“It was a super hard decision,” Sparrow said. “It came down to the last day or so and my heads been a little all over the place.

“I have really great relationships with a lot of coaches and was considering a lot of other great programs. In the end, I just felt like Oklahoma was the best all around fit for me.”

Sparrow said there were several factors pushing him to Oklahoma.

“In the end it came down to wanting to play at the highest level,” Sparrow said. “At OU, I’m surrounded by people I love and trust and have great relationships with.

“I feel like at Oklahoma, I’ll have the best chance to get developed and get to the NFL and that’s always been the dream for me.”

Sparrow is one of the nation’s elite two-way players. He’s a high major prospect as a receiver and safety and is currently rated the No. 67 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services and the No. 3 athlete in the country.

Sparrow would be a national recruit as a receiver and is talented enough to play for anyone in the country but was recruited by the Sooners to play safety.

“They really believe in me and have a vision for me there,” Sparrow said. “Coach (Brandon) Hall (safeties coach) is a great coach sees me as a great fit in their defense. They see me playing and contributing right away because of what I can bring to the program.

“They do a lot of different things with their safeties and that requires someone who is versatile, that’s what they tell me. They played the most freshmen last year and do it consistently. They will have a small room (safety) too and that increases early opportunity for me as well.”