Four-star C Caleb Ourigou commits to Arkansas

Caleb Ourigou, a four-star center in the 2027 class, has committed to Arkansas, a source confirmed to Rivals.

The 6-foot-10 prospect out of Overtime Elite (GA) chose the Razorbacks after visiting BYU, Kentucky, and UConn.

Ourigou is ranked as the No. 43 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, and is the No. 6 overall center. He’s also a strong reclass candidate and there is a good chance that we see him suit up for the Razorbacks this season.

Ourigou is Arkansas’ second commitment in the 2027 class, joining four-star point guard Davion Thompson (No. 23 NATL), who is also a reclass candidate.

More on Caleb Ourigou

Ourigou has had a productive spring, emerging as one of the top big men in the country. He is averaging 12.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game for the NY Rens on the EYBL circuit, while shooting 63.7% from the field. He also had a strong showing at the NBPA Top 100 Camp earlier this summer, averaging 9.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

In total, Ourigou has received roughly 30 offers, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Georgetown, Baylor, TCU, Virginia, NC State, Michigan, Missouri, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Syracuse, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Florida, Illinois, West Virginia, UCLA, Seton Hall, St. John’s, and others.

Scouting Report

Rivals national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Ourigou multiple times this spring. He was one of the top performers at the Top-100 Camp, writes Shaw:

Caleb Ourigou is a big man who plays big. And while that might not be the sexiest, it’s productive. The 6-foot-10 big man rebounded with two hands, and he dunked at the rim. He drew fouls with his strength, and his motor put pressure on the opposing bigs. A meat-and-potatoes type of big man.

Shaw also had this to saw after watching him at the EYBL Session in Memphis:

Rebounding travels, and there might not have been a better rebounder in the EYBL building than Caleb Ourigou on Friday. The 6-foot-10 center with the New York Rens carved out space well. He played physically and crashed the boards, in and out of his area, with balance and two hands. Last year, the Rens had Najai Hines who really blew up during the summer because of his play around the paint and his size. There is a ton of value in bigs who enjoy doing big guy things. And while his game might not have a ton of flash, Ourigou plays within himself and he produces at a very high rate. If his play continues like night one, he could see a significant boost in his recruitment. The four-star finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds on 50.0 percent shooting from the field.

Caleb Ourigou is one of the breakout performers of the weekend. He is a physical presence around the basket. He rebounds in and out of his area, finishes strong around the basket, and protects the rim.