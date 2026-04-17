Four-star DB Ca'ron Williams lands Ohio State offer after visit: 'The level of talent was amazing'

Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita sophomore defensive back Ca’ron Williams is wrapping up a visit to Ohio State and picked up a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes.

Williams is one of the top corner prospects in the national ’28 class. He’s currently rated the No. He’s currently rated a four-star prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services and the No. 136 player nationally.

Williams was at Texas a week ago and walked away with an offer from the Longhorns. He was at Ohio State earlier today and the Buckeyes have offered as well.

“I had a great visit,” Williams said. “I liked the school, the facilities and the stadium was amazing. I had a chance to watch practice and that was the high point of the visit.

“What really stood out was the level of talent out there. The competition, the energy and the coaching was fun to watch. It was high intensity the whole practice.”

Williams picked up the offer following practice.

“Ryan Day offered me after practice was over,” Williams said. “There was just a select few of us who were to stay after and talk with coach Day and that’s when he offered.

“I had a great meeting with Coach Walton, the corners coach, too. It was a great first visit but I definitely plan to get back for a game. I have to experience that game day atmosphere at the Shoe.”

In addition to the Buckeyes, Williams is holding offers from both local schools, UCLA and USC as well as national programs like Arkansas, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ole Miss , Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Washington to name a few.