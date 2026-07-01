Four-star DB Hayden Stepp commits to Oregon, breaks down why he chose the Ducks

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman defensive back Hayden Stepp announced his commitment to Oregon moments ago on the Rivals Summer Signing Day Show.

Stepp is one of the nation’s top corner prospects, checking in as the No. 44 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services and the No. 7 corner in the country as well.

Stepp recently cut his list to a final three that also included Alabama and Cal but the Ducks were a longtime favorite in this race.

“I’m very excited to be a Duck,” Stepp said. “I’m really comfortable at Oregon and I love the direction the program is going in.

“I like the young coaching staff a lot and have a very connection there. They’re very determined and committed to winning a National Championship there and I’m excited to try and help make that happen.”

Stepp visited Oregon several times over the last three years. He has been go games, practices and took his official visit in mid-June and said his comfort level was always very strong on campus.

“It was always felt like home for me,” Stepp said. “I know a lot of players on the team and have some former teammates there. On my visit, Jett (Washington) was one of my hosts and he loves it there and really talks it up.

“It’s a very competitive environment and I love the high energy every time I’m there. Oregon was always high on my list and on that last visit, I really felt like I could see myself there as a regular student and that’s when I really knew Oregon was the fit for me.”

Stepp is one of the more unique defensive backs in the country from a length, athleticism, skill standpoint. He’s all of 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, but unlike a lot of other taller corners we’ve seen, Stepp has good short area quickness and closing speed.

He moves well laterally, can change direction and has the long speed to stay with the faster receivers down the field. He may have a safety frame but a corner skill set and was one of our ‘top performers’ at The Opening Finals last week.

“My goal is to come in and make an early impact in college,” Stepp said. “The coaches told me I’ll have a chance to play a lot and push for a spot in the rotation and that’s definitely going to be my goal coming in.”