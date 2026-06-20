Four-star DB Jaden Walk-Green commits to Washington, breaks down his decision

Corona (Calif.) Centennial defensive back Jaden Walk-Green has committed to Washington and broke down why he chose the Huskies.

Walk-Green is one of the nation’s top safety prospects and is currently rated a four-star prospect and the No. 166 player nationally by Rivals.com as well as the No. 14 safety in the country.

He narrowed his list of schools to a final four that also included Arizona State, UCLA and Vanderbilt before choosing the Huskies moments ago.

“There were a lot of reasons why I chose Washington,” Walk-Green said. “I really like the coaches and the players on the team. I like coach Fisch a lot and how he runs the team.

“He runs the program like an NFL team and that really stood out for me. I like how it’s about development there and they have a great staff that really cares about the players as more than just football players but as people too.”

Husky DB coach Taylor Mays was the lead recruiter for Walk-Green.

“I like coach Mays a lot,” Walk-Green said. “He’s a great coach and we can talk football, scheme’s and play style, all day. The cool thing is we can talk about other things too and I’m really comfortable around him.

“He’s been where I want to go. He’s a former player who made it to the League (NFL) and I know he can coach me and develop me to make it to that level as well.”

No one had a more productive junior season than Walk-Green. He totaled 125 tackles, picked off 10 passes and returned five of them for touchdowns.

He added a touchdown on a punt return and was also the team’s kicker and finished 4-of-5 on field goals and 63-of-65 on extra points. In addition, he’s a talented baseball player with a chance to get drafted and could double-sport in college.

“I’m not 100% sure if I’ll play baseball in college but I’m going to try to,” Walk-Green said. “I met with the baseball coaches on my visit and they definitely said they want me so we’ll see what happens.

“Right now, I’m focusing on football and excited about the opportunity. I like the defense and scheme fit a lot. They see me as a versatile defensive back who can play the free, strong or nickel positionsso I’m hoping to get in and make an impact right away.”