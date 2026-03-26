4-star DB Myles Baker set to announce decision live on the Rivals YouTube channel

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive back Myles Baker has locked in his commitment date and is set to announce this weekend on the Rivals.com YouTube Channel.

The talented defensive back has a final five of Alabama, Cal, LSU, Oregon and Stanford. He’s set to announce on Sunday, March 29 at 10 a.m. PT/12 p.m. CT and will make his announcement live on the Rivals.com YouTube Channel.

“I feel I’m ready,” Baker said. “I’m excited about my decision and the timing just felt right. I’ve taken a lot of visits to all of these schools already and I feel like I have all the information I need.”

Baker broke down what stands out about each of his finalists:

Alabama: “Bama is a great school with a great DB tradition. I like the staff a lot and coach (Jason) Jones has been recruiting me hard and pushing to get me on campus. I’m cool with Courtney Morgan (General Manager), he’s the one who offered me last September early in my junior season. That’s always the dream offer for a lot of guys and it really meant a lot to me.”

Cal: “Of all the head coaches, I probably have the best relationship with Tosh Lupoi. He was recruiting me hard at Oregon and it picked right up when he got to Cal. I visited last month and it was pretty eye opening for me. I really like the family vibe there and my overall comfort level. I wasn’t really looking at Cal a year ago but they’re up there for sure now.”

LSU: “I had a great visit to LSU in January. I have a lot of love for them and they have always been a top school for me. I have a really good relationship coach (Jake) Olson, the safety coach and coach Raymond is another coach I’m comfortable with. Plus my guy Havon (Finney, former teammate) is over there so there’s a lot to like about LSU.”

Oregon: “I’ve been to Oregon multiple times and it’s always a great time there. Coach Lanning came down to visit with me and my family back in January and I really like him and the rest of the staff. I love the culture of the program, the facilities and they’re a winning program and I don’t see that changing any time soon.”

Stanford: “I visited Stanford last month and it eye opening. It was way better than I expected. Coach Whitfield came in for a home visit so I already had a good feel for Stanford but the visit was amazing and talking to some of the players and the excitement there put it over the top.”

Baker is one of the top safety prospects in the country, currently rated the No. 336 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. He’s rated No. 241 in the Rivals300 and the No. 21 player in the state.

Baker has un-official and official visits lined up with his top five but the plan after he commits is to cancel all trips and he will only visit the school he announces for.