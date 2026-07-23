Four-star DL Brayden Parks commits to Notre Dame, choosing Irish over Oregon

Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice four-star defensive lineman Brayden Parks announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Thursday.

The Windy City four-star chose to play for head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish over Oregon. Other programs Parks strongly considered include Michigan and Ohio State.

Parks becomes commit No. 23 for Notre Dame in the 2027 class, adding to a haul that the Rivals Industry ranks No. 2 nationally.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Parks spent a lot of time around Notre Dame during his process including the spring game and his official visit in June.

“You can’t talk about college football without mentioning Notre Dame,” Parks has said in the past. “Coach Freeman is a great leader on the field and in the locker room.”

Parks ranks as the Rivals Industry’s No. 22 defensive lineman and No. 185 prospect overall. ND offered him on Pot of Gold Day leading into his junior season.

Besides the top schools, Parks offer list was highlighted by Miami, Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.