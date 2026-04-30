Four-star DL George Toia commits to UCLA, breaks down his decision

Trophy Club (Texas) Byron Nelson defensive lineman George Toia has committed to UCLA and went in-depth on why he chose the Bruins.

The former Southern California native is heading home as Toia announced his commitment to the Bruins moments ago.

“I’m excited to be coming back home to Cali,” Toia said. “I really believe in coach Chesney and his vision for the program. UCLA is a totally different program right now and this staff is going to turn things around.

“I really wasn’t even considering UCLA a few months ago. I cut my list to eight back in February and UCLA wasn’t on the list. The energy is different now and I love the vibe and I can’t wait to get going.”

Toia said there were several reasons why UCLA was able to make up so much ground in a short time.

“It all started when I visited the campus over my Spring Break,” Toia said. “I want to say that was back in January. That was the first time I met the new staff and I was immediately impressed talking with coach Chesney and the entire defensive staff.

“Then I went to several spring practices and I was getting so fired up being there I wanted to suit up and jump out there with the players. Everything is about competition and I love the way the coaches push the players. The way they coach, fits my personality. They coach hard but don’t demean you and it’s positive but tough. I know I’ll be able to develop there.”

Toia played his first two years at Fontana (Calif.) Summit before transferring to Texas before his junior season. His older brother Jay Toia played at UCLA and was a 7th round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys.

He’s obviously very familiar with the UCLA program as are his parents.

“My family is very excited for me as well,” Toia said. “My parents love coach Chesney. They love how well he connects with the players on and off the field. He’s a great guy and you can tell he cares about the guys on the team as more than just a football player.

“UCLA is putting together a strong class and it’s exciting to be a part of that. I’ve talked to a few other commits and know some of the guys really well already. Pole (Moala) is actually my cousin and we grew up playing ball together. It’s a big relief to have the decision behind me now. I’m pumped that it’s over and now I can really just focus on school and football.”

Toia is an early graduate and will be able to participate in Spring Ball a year from now. His commitment is a huge one for UCLA and he’s among the best interior defensive lineman in the country.

He was the MVP at the Polynesian Bowl in January and was a true national recruit coveted by heavyweight programs all over the country. Texas Tech was the early leader and the Texas Longhorns were making a heavy push to keep him in-state as well.

Oregon, LSU and Oklahoma were pushing hard as well and came in for home visits back in January. He’s a top 100 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services and the No. 88 player nationally as well.